Oldham sit just outside relegation zone after narrow defeat to Halifax

Oldham slid deeper into National League relegation trouble as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Halifax.

Striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored midway through the second half for the visitors, following up on the rebound after goalkeeper Magnus Norman had saved his penalty.

Mike Fondop-Talum had earlier been sent off for Oldham over an off-the-ball incident.

It leaves the home team in serious danger of suffering a second-successive relegation with only goal difference now separating them from 21st-place Gateshead.

Halifax climb up two places to 15th after they ended a five-match winless run in the league.