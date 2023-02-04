MK Dons boss Mark Jackson: I had a feeling Max Dean would hit the ground running

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons manager Mark Jackson saluted rookie striker Max Dean after his first goal for the club sealed a 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers.

The former Leeds coach, who went back to Elland Road to sign Dean, sang the praises of the 18-year-old after his stoppage-time goal ensured the visitors eased away from the relegation zone in Sky Bet League One.

Dean, who only joined the Dons a fortnight ago, struck the game’s decisive blow at a time when Rovers were pushing for an equaliser having trailed from the third minute.

He confidently applied the finishing touch to a swift counter-attack after being teed up by former Bristol City striker Mo Eisa, who had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Jackson said: “Signing Max went a bit under the radar but I had a feeling he would hit the ground running and I know that he’ll have a big impact at the club in the long-term.

“I’ve known Max since he left Everton at the age of 16 and I worked closely with him in my coaching days with Leeds and knew he’d come good for us.

“I like his character and he’s got plenty of hunger and I know that he’ll score goals when he’s on the pitch.

“It’s not easy changing clubs when you’re so young, but he’s fitted in well and all the lads have a lot of respect for him because of his work-rate and his ability.

“Max has got a very bright future and I’m looking forward to working with him and he’ll add to the competition for places we need to push up the table.

“As away performances go, overall it was as good as we could expect and the lads battled bravely throughout, but I’m especially pleased for Max and Mo given his local allegiances.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton, whose side have now lost three League One games on the spin, later admitted he is worried that the Gas may get drawn into a relegation struggle.

“It was tough because you work hard all week and then within a minute and 30 seconds you concede a penalty and then you’re chasing your tail,” Barton said.

“After the early blow we had lots of the ball without showing too much purpose, which is a regular theme, and we clearly must do better.

“That said, I can’t fault the lads’ application and effort and they’re trying to do the right things and there were some good spells and good moments.

“We were chasing the game and were doing our best to make something happen late on when we were hit by a sucker punch on the break.

“It’s disappointing to have lost and now that’s defeats against three teams in the lower reaches of the division and that’s unacceptable.

“It stings, but we’ve got to stick together and keep fighting away because otherwise we’re going to get dragged into a fight we don’t want to be involved with.”