Vincent Harper effort enough as Eastleigh keep pushing for play-off spot

Eastleigh sit outside the National League play-off places on goal difference after defender Vincent Harper’s goal proved enough for a narrow 1-0 win against Woking.

The hosts won the match with a breakaway goal when Kairo Mitchell broke down the left and fed Harper, who ran 25 yards to bury the ball beyond Craig Ross in Woking’s goal.

The result dented the visitors’ faint hopes of catching the top two and means they are likely to have settle for a place in the play-offs after losing for the first time in six in the league.

Eastleigh are one of four sides on 41 points in a tight race to sneak into the promotion picture.