Tony Mowbray relieved to see Sunderland get a point at Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tony Mowbray relieved to see Sunderland get a point at Millwall

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 7:12 pm
Tony Mowbray was relieved with a point (PA)
Tony Mowbray was relieved with a point (PA)

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray was happy to come away from Millwall with a point after a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at The Den.

The Black Cats boss, though, probably has more recollection of his team’s equaliser than the man who scored it.

Both teams are chasing a play-off place in the Championship and the Lions appeared set to lift themselves into the top six after captain Jake Cooper put them ahead in front of a bumper crowd.

They were, however, pegged back by young defender Dennis Cirkin, who was knocked out in the act of bringing the Black Cats level.

It turned out to be the 20-year-old’s last act in a game he had only been part of since the 67th minute, but it was one that ended a week where Sunderland lost the services of top scorer Ross Stewart for the rest of the season on a positive note.

Mowbray, whose side face Fulham in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday, said: “Dennis is concussed, he was out cold on the pitch for a while.

“He’s now awake, he’s not necessarily sure whether he’s scored or not. We’ve been telling him he has.

“Dennis is a brave lion – it’s not the first time he’s scored a headed goal for us in a tight congested six-yard box this year, so we’re delighted to take the point.

“I think it’s really difficult to come and play here, especially with the environment that was created today.

“I’ve been to Millwall a lot over the years and I’ve never seen it full. There’s usually still a fantastic atmosphere with what the fans create, but it was a full stadium today.

“We were a bit frustrated we couldn’t get our game going, but we have to respect the opposition and how they play.”

The largest crowd at this stadium for 28 years (18,524) thought they had seen Millwall go ahead after 28 minutes when George Honeyman pounced after Anthony Patterson fumbled Zian Flemming’s shot.

However, the goal was ruled out after the referee consulted his assistant, leaving Millwall to keep pressing for an opener, with Murray Wallace hitting the bar with a header.

Patterson then denied Honeyman with a good save, but he was powerless to prevent Cooper’s effort from looping in following a scramble from George Saville’s corner in the 59th minute.

Sunderland picked themselves up, however, and earned a point with nine minutes left when Cirkin inadvertently took one in the face from Millwall goalkeeper George Long in heading Alex Pritchard’s free-kick past him.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “I thought it was an incredible atmosphere, that’s the one thing you notice.

“Our fans, when they pack this out, this stadium has a very unique atmosphere, so I thought that really helped the game.

“They’ve had one shot on target with the goal and we’ve had like 15 shots and lots and lots of moments were very contentious.

“In my opinion, and I’ve watched them back so I’m not just sat here bleating about it as a manager that hasn’t won the game.

“I thought we should have had a penalty first half, Tom Bradshaw gets the other side of a full-back, the full-back pulls him then pushes him in the back.

“The referees need to be sure and he just said: ‘I didn’t feel there was quite enough contact to be a penalty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win.
Five key points to Scotland's historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores their side's fourth try.
England 23 Scotland 29: Scots win at Twickenham again through van der Merwe's crucial…
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for

Editor's Picks

Most Commented