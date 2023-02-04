Lee Johnson praises Elie Youan’s ‘wonderful finish’ which saw off St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson praises Elie Youan’s ‘wonderful finish’ which saw off St Mirren

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 7:12 pm
Lee Johnson was a happy man (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lee Johnson was a happy man (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson praised Elie Youan’s composure for sealing a 1-0 win at St Mirren.

The Easter Road side were without Kevin Nisbet due to injury and then lost Harry McKirdy early on to another knock.

But Youan stepped up when called on to finish well past Trevor Carson for the only goal of a competitive cinch Premiership contest.

Johnson said: “He’s in excellent form. It’s difficult when a foreign player comes in.

“You’re never quite sure how they are going to settle, the tempo of the league, the culture, the country, but it seems like he loves it, he enjoys it and he’s now showing why he played through all the youth levels in France.

“He’s a really good signing for us. It’s an excellent finish. At first I thought he’d been pulled down, but he’s done well to stay on his feet and it’s a wonderful finish at a very important time of the match.”

The victory saw Hibs extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

Johnson added: “It’s a big result. It’s the third game in a week and we thought we should have had three clean sheets, if you look at the VAR goal (scored by Ross County in midweek).

“We are starting to show signs that we are a solid outfit after a bad run with a lot of goals conceded. I thought Jimmy Jeggo and CJ (Egan-)Riley were fantastic.

“You can see why we brought them to the club. We had a nice balance.

“It was always going to be a tough game.

“St Mirren are excellent at home and you can see why. Two honest teams going at it and I thought we had a little bit more quality on the day in a couple of moments.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was frustrated but did not want to be too critical of his players after they suffered a first home defeat since July.

He said: “The home run was always going to end some time. You can’t do that all season.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game and Lee Johnson will be delighted to get away with three points.

“I’d imagine he’d have been happy to have taken a point – probably like myself.

“I don’t think Hibs caused us any problems. And we didn’t cause them any either, truth be told.

“It was one of those days where the conditions dictated the level and quality of play.

“It was almost impossible for the players to pass the ball in the swirling wind.

“We would have been happy to take a point in the circumstances but didn’t.”

