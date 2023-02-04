Dino Maamria thrilled with Burton’s instant reaction to conceding late equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dino Maamria thrilled with Burton’s instant reaction to conceding late equaliser

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 7:18 pm
Dino Maamria’s side won after late drama (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dino Maamria’s side won after late drama (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Burton boss Dino Maamria praised match-winner Charlie Kirk after a last-gasp 3-2 victory in a thriller at Fleetwood.

It was a crazy end to the game with all five goals, and a sending off, coming in the last 32 minutes.

Recent signing Jayden Stockley fired the hosts in front in the 58th minute, but Adedeji Oshilaja levelled on the hour mark at Highbury.

Thomas Hamer put the Brewers ahead with 10 minutes to go and the Cod Army seemingly had no way back after Josh Vela’s 86th-minute sending off.

Promise Omochere thought he had rescued a dramatic point deep in stoppage time, but Kirk stole the spoils in the sixth minute of added time to take Albion out the bottom four.

“I know Charlie Kirk’s capable of scoring goals and he did that,” said Maamria.

“It’s a quality finish and that’s what he’s there for. I told him at the end it was nice for him to do it for me for once, because he’s had those celebrations against my teams at Crewe and Charlton as well.

“I was angry when they equalised. I didn’t like after the sending off that we stopped playing, we were just defending.

“What we did for 86 minutes, we stopped doing it when they went down to 10 men. We were very passive.

“I keep repeating the same word, but we’ve got a lot of balls. We came back from that setback with the quality of our forward areas.

“I thought overall it was a brilliant, determined performance. We came here to win the game and we showed that.

“We conceded from two phases of the game where we should do better. But it’s a positive result, an amazing ending for us.”

Scott Brown’s side suffered a fourth straight league defeat and have only won once in their last seven.

He said: “That was schoolboy, that is Sunday League football.

“People think that they can do what they want here and that’s not happening. That won’t happen again.

“I just can’t get my head around it. For us going forward if we think that’s acceptable then we’ve got a long way to go.

“It’s down to players taking responsibility on the park. You can talk about tactics as much as you want, but that becomes about defending your box, leadership and understanding the time of the game.

“You’ve just scored a goal, it’s a time that teams are going to come for you. That’s when you have to have game management.

“Game management comes throughout the whole year, understanding the situation you’re in, seeing it out and you’d take a point here.

“I thought it was a horrible game, they made it ugly. We go 1-0 up, lose a goal within a minute, then get back into it 2-2 and then lose another goal.

“It’s about being organised and becoming a team, being disciplined and understanding the game.”

