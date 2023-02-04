Eoghan O’Connell nets late winner on debut as Wrexham edge out Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Debutant Eoghan O’Connell scored a late winner as promotion-chasing Wrexham maintained their challenge at the top of the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Altrincham.

The hosts had looked like claiming a point after Miles Welch-Hayes cancelled out Ollie Palmer’s opener in the 81st minute but O’Connell had the final say five minutes later.

Altrincham had the best chance of a goalless first half when Jordan Hulme hit the crossbar.

Palmer put Wrexham ahead for the first time on the hour but it needed late heroics from O’Connell, who joined the club from Charlton on Tuesday, to secure three points.