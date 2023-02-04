Cameron Norrie wraps up Great Britain’s spot at Davis Cup Finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Norrie secured Great Britain’s place in this year’s Davis Cup Finals with victory in his second singles rubber of their qualifier in Colombia.

Norrie came through a tense encounter against Nicolas Mejia in Bogota 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to hand Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead.

His success came after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski had beaten Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles earlier in the day to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the tie.

The day had begun with the score level at 1-1 after the sides took a victory each in Friday’s opening singles rubbers.

Norrie, who beat Nicolas Barrientos on the first day, saw off Mejia in just over two hours on his second match point.

Mejia produced a battling performance, to the delight of the excitable crowd at the high-altitude Pueblo Viejo Country Club.

World number 11 Norrie first edged ahead by breaking in the seventh game of the first set but his opponent hit back in a marathon eighth game.

It took another break from Norrie in the ninth to gain a crucial advantage before he confidently served out for the set.

Breaks were also traded early in the second set, which was fought out in similar fashion.

Norrie broke for a second time to lead 3-2 and had a match point on the Mejia serve at 5-3 but he was made to wait to serve out for victory.

Norrie’s win meant Evans, who lost to Mejia on Friday, did not need to play the final match against Barrientos. Britain now go through to the group stage in September.

Evans and Skupski turned the clay-court tie in Britain’s favour with a 6-4 6-4 win against the former world number one pairing of Cabal and Farah.

The British duo claimed the breaks they needed in the first games of each set and held on.