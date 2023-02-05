Sean Dyche looking for more from Everton after starting out with ‘important’ win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche looking for more from Everton after starting out with ‘important’ win

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 9:02 am
Everton manager Sean Dyche saw his side beat Arsenal on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche saw his side beat Arsenal on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

New manager Sean Dyche re-ignited the energy and tenacity missing for so long as Everton won their first match since October but warned there was much more required to drag the club out of danger.

There was an echo of Walter Smith’s ‘Dogs of War’ of the mid-1990s in the 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal, a result built on midfield aggression, defensive commitment and finished by James Tarkowski’s header on the hour.

Dyche recalled Abdoulaye Doucoure, who had been training on his own for the final days of Frank Lampard’s reign after a fall-out, for his first league start since August and the Frenchman and Belgium international Amadou Onana both delivered.

Everton v Arsenal – Premier League – Goodison Park
Amadou Onana impressed for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 21-year-old Onana, who only arrived in the summer, was linked with a January move to the Gunners but Everton held onto him despite their struggles and Dyche is now looking to enhance his contribution to the team.

In order to do that he plans to enlist the help of a Belgian he knows well in Steven Defour, a midfield enforcer he had at Burnley, to educate the youngster on the finer points of Premier League football.

“He has got a lot to learn. I think he is a talent, the ugly side of the game he has to learn,” Dyche said of Onana.

“I had a bit of fun with him and I said I am getting you to speak to Steven Defour and we will be doing that.

“He said ‘Steven Defour, I know who he is’ and I said ‘So do I – and when we speak to him next week he will teach you about what the requirements of the Premier League are’.

“He is a young man who is learning. He has come in here with real talent and is fantastic physically and we will get him fitter and sharper and teach him to be a complete player.

“He has a lot to offer but has a long way to go to become a complete player and Steven will help me possibly educate him.

“He (Defour) is a well-respected international footballer for Belgium and he will rub off on him. If he doesn’t I’ll rub off on him.”

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley – Premier League – The Hawthorns
Steven Defour played under Dyche at Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

After nine defeats in their last 12 Premier League matches this was a victory built on sweat, toil and determination – all hallmarks of an effective Dyche team.

Everton had more shots on target and won more corners than the Gunners despite their 30 per cent possession but where they were most successful was in either penalty area.

Tarkowski epitomised that as he rose highest to win a header in the six-yard box from a corner and then threw himself in the way of everything in his own penalty area.

But Dyche managed to get a tune out of virtually all the players who have been underperforming for over a year now.

And while victory was welcome, the new manager will not be blinded by one result.

“A win was important, how quickly we got it, and a clean sheet is fantastic but come in Monday because you (the players) will be working,” he added.

“It’s not about giving days off, the plan is the plan and it won’t change.

“My way of working is to embrace the past and build the future. The teams of the 80s could be powerful and direct but they could play.

Everton v Arsenal – Premier League – Goodison Park
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) saw his league leaders lose at Goodison (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Now we have to do a version of it in modern style with analytics, recruitment, science and of course organisation.

“We have very good players here and I want to give them that platform and hopefully the freedom to then go on and play.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident a second league defeat of the season will not derail them and backed his players to bounce back at home to Brentford next weekend.

“The best way to do it is understand who we are, how we got where we are and start to do the basic things right, start to play the way we want to play,” he said.

“Then start to do it better individually and collectively and then you will earn the right to win games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Everton manager Sean Dyche saw his side beat Arsenal on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented