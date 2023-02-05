David Martindale hails ‘incredible’ Joel Nouble after goalscoring return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Martindale hails ‘incredible’ Joel Nouble after goalscoring return

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 10:02 am
Joel Nouble has impressed his manager (Robert Perry/PA)
Joel Nouble has impressed his manager (Robert Perry/PA)

Livingston boss David Martindale heaped praise on Joel Nouble after the striker scored on his first start since November in his side’s 3-1 home demolition of Kilmarnock.

A sensational first-half display saw the hosts 3-0 up inside half an hour with Nouble’s smart opener followed by Bruce Anderson’s clinical finish inside the area.

Stephen Kelly’s side-footed volley capped off an impressive open 30 minutes in marvellous fashion as the ball brushed the underside of the bar on its way into the goal.

Martindale said Nouble’s contribution for his side was “absolutely huge.”

“I actually think they snuffed him out a bit better in the second half, hence why I tried to move him,” Martindale added.

“But I thought playing him a bit more central we probably allow him more one-v-ones in terms of the centre-half picking him up, so that was the gameplan.

“So, shuffled it slightly but I think you could see his match sharpness. For the first 45 minutes he looked like he hadn’t been away, he was incredible.

“He brings so much to the team and he brings you different ways to get the ball into the opponent’s box.”

When the question of potential European football was put to him, Martindale said: “There are nine games to the split, we’ve played Hearts, we’ve played Celtic away which are big games. So the next one is Rangers at home in terms of the top three and then we’re playing everybody that’s in and around us and so we’ve got to fancy ourselves.

“I feel now we’re at the business end of the season. I know we’ve still got to deal with the split when it comes, but for me, the league consists of 33 games and I deal with those 33 games in batches of 11. So we’re into our last batch of 11 and then we’ll see where we are on matchday 33.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes watched his side respond well to recent criticism with a midweek 1-0 win at home to Dundee United.

But at Livingston they failed to win away from home, something they are yet to do this season, as Christian Doidge’s second-half strike failed to spark a comeback.

The Killie boss said: “I couldn’t be more pleased with the team on Wednesday night, I thought we were outstanding against Dundee United, I thought the level of individual performance was so good.

“But it can’t go from that to that today in the first half.

“And when we do play in the manner of which we do expect from them and we do play that for 45 minutes we actually win the second half.

“It wasn’t pretty but we actually got balls in the box, Doidgey got his goal and we scored another couple off that type of pressure and the game was far more how we envisioned it being.

“But 45 minutes doesn’t get the job done when you come to a place like Livingston where they’re going for Europe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Joel Nouble has impressed his manager (Robert Perry/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented