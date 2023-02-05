Caretaker Barry Robson ‘not been given any indication’ on his Aberdeen future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caretaker Barry Robson ‘not been given any indication’ on his Aberdeen future

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 12:26 pm
Barry Robson oversaw victory in his second game in charge (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson said he has not spoken to the club’s board about his future after overseeing a much-needed cinch Premiership win over Motherwell.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes headed home the opener and Bojan Miovski took his tally for the season to 16 with a second-half double, before Kevin van Veen netted a consolation for Well from the penalty spot.

It was the Dons’ first win since January 7 and came in the second game since Robson stepped in for the sacked Jim Goodwin, but he provided no update on the club’s search for a permanent manager.

“I’ve not been given any indication,” he said. “I’ve not spoken to any of the board.

“I came in to try to win a couple of games, and if it wasn’t for the sending-off in midweek I think we could have had six points.

“Where you make the players better is on the grass. We’ve got (coach) Steve Agnew in who is brilliant on the grass and the more time we get on the grass the better.

“Steve is new to Scottish football, but he said, ‘You can really feel the club’ when the fans started to come with us as we went three up and nearly got a fourth.

“He said he likes it and the club has something about it, which is where this club needs to be.

“We need to be better than where we are in the league which I still believe is achievable.”

The defeat was Motherwell’s third in a row and left them 11th in the table, above Dundee United only on goal difference.

Robson’s affection for the Dons is clear, and Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell has a similar love for his own side, with the former left-back clearly hurt by his side’s situation.

The Steelmen announced the signings of Dan Casey and Calum Butcher in the build up to the match, and though neither was involved at Pittodrie, Hammell is hopeful they can help the team get out of their current situation.

“They were players we’d highlighted and have been targets of the club for a long time,” he said.

“We’ve been keen to get in that profile of player.

“We should be doing better than we are, and in the last three games we’ve targeted points that we’ve not picked up.

“The squad is very good. I don’t want to keep talking about it, but a lot of our starting 11 is in the treatment room, but the quality we have available to us is still good enough.”

