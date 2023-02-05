Caretaker Barry Robson ‘not been given any indication’ on his Aberdeen future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson said he has not spoken to the club’s board about his future after overseeing a much-needed cinch Premiership win over Motherwell.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes headed home the opener and Bojan Miovski took his tally for the season to 16 with a second-half double, before Kevin van Veen netted a consolation for Well from the penalty spot.

It was the Dons’ first win since January 7 and came in the second game since Robson stepped in for the sacked Jim Goodwin, but he provided no update on the club’s search for a permanent manager.

“I’ve not been given any indication,” he said. “I’ve not spoken to any of the board.

“I came in to try to win a couple of games, and if it wasn’t for the sending-off in midweek I think we could have had six points.

“Where you make the players better is on the grass. We’ve got (coach) Steve Agnew in who is brilliant on the grass and the more time we get on the grass the better.

“Steve is new to Scottish football, but he said, ‘You can really feel the club’ when the fans started to come with us as we went three up and nearly got a fourth.

“He said he likes it and the club has something about it, which is where this club needs to be.

“We need to be better than where we are in the league which I still believe is achievable.”

The defeat was Motherwell’s third in a row and left them 11th in the table, above Dundee United only on goal difference.

Robson’s affection for the Dons is clear, and Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell has a similar love for his own side, with the former left-back clearly hurt by his side’s situation.

The Steelmen announced the signings of Dan Casey and Calum Butcher in the build up to the match, and though neither was involved at Pittodrie, Hammell is hopeful they can help the team get out of their current situation.

“They were players we’d highlighted and have been targets of the club for a long time,” he said.

“We’ve been keen to get in that profile of player.

“We should be doing better than we are, and in the last three games we’ve targeted points that we’ve not picked up.

“The squad is very good. I don’t want to keep talking about it, but a lot of our starting 11 is in the treatment room, but the quality we have available to us is still good enough.”