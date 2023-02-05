Celtic ease past St Johnstone to restore nine-point lead over Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic ease past St Johnstone to restore nine-point lead over Rangers

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 2:14 pm
Celtic eased to victory at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic flexed their muscles at St Johnstone to ensure the weekend ended with their nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership remained intact.

The chasing Light Blues beat Ross County 2-1 at Ibrox on Saturday but the champions refused to be pressurised at McDiarmid Park in a convincing 4-1 win.

Saints defender Andrew Considine turned a Kyogo Furuhashi cross into his own net in the 13th minute and the Japan striker notched midway through the first half before wide-man Drey Wright pulled a goal back three minutes later.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy restored Celtic’s two-goal lead in the 38th minute with Considine – appearing in his 600th club game – sent off by referee David Dickinson in added time for a pull on Oh Hyeon-gyu, with fellow substitute David Turnbull adding the fourth from the resulting free-kick.

Ange Postecoglou’s champions have lost once in 25 league games this season and once again they looked a formidable outfit.

St Johnstone’s 2-0 win at Motherwell on Wednesday was their first victory in eight games but little was expected against the Parkhead men.

James Brown, Tony Gallacher, Graham Carey and Connor McLennan came into the home side’s line-up while Postecoglou made just one change, with Mooy replacing Matt O’Riley in midfield for the lunchtime kick-off where the home side battled hard to get an early foothold in the game.

The Hoops slowly gained control and took take the lead when Furuhashi raced on to a pass from Mooy and from the byline his attempted ball towards fellow Japanese team-mates Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate was turned into his own net from close range by the helpless Considine.

The early blow to the belief of the Perth side was compounded in the 22nd minute when Furuhashi fired high past Perth goalkeeper Remi Matthews after Portuguese winger Jota’s cross following a long pass from Mooy, who was having a fine game.

It looked like being another romp for the champions but they switched off for a moment and Wright drove past Hoops keeper Joe Hart from 20 yards to give the home side some hope.

However, the visitors remained calm and Jota’s clever chip over the St Johnstone defence gave Mooy time and space to calmly lob Matthews from 16 yards.

Furuhashi’s shot over the bar was the last chance in the first half and Jota came close to scoring in the 53rd minute when he skimmed the crossbar with a 24-yard drive following a scintillating Celtic move.

Celtic kept pushing and probing although five minutes later, in a rare St Johnstone attack, McLennan could not get on the end of a Carey cross just yards from goal.

Liel Abada and O’Riley replaced Hatate and Maeda in the 69th minute while Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon came on for Wright.

Abada lofted a cross from Jota over the bar in the 75th minute before Zak Rudden came on to make his St Johnstone debut amid another batch of substitutions.

When Considine was sent packing for his foul on Oh just outside the box, Turnbull took a short O’Riley pass and fired past Matthews, with the goal confirmed after a long VAR check for offside.

