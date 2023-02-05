5 things we learned from another exciting weekend of cinch Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from another exciting weekend of cinch Premiership action

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 3:58 pm
Celtic celebrate at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic celebrate at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another exciting cinch Premiership weekend came to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon with Celtic winning 4-1 at St Johnstone.

The Hoops moved back nine points ahead of Rangers, who beat Ross County 2-1 on Saturday, at the top of the table.

There were also victories for Aberdeen, Livingston, Hearts and Hibernian.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic not letting up in quest to retain title

Rangers applied some pressure to the champions with their win over Ross County on Saturday but this Celtic side are made of stern stuff.  It took only 13 minutes at McDiarmid Park to take the lead when Saints defender Andrew Considine turned a Kyogo Furuhashi cross into his own net. The Japan striker added a second with a fine finish soon afterwards before wide man Drey Wright pulled a goal back, only for Hoops midfielder Aaron Mooy to restore Celtic’s two-goal lead before the break. Considine was sent off by referee David Dickinson in added time, allowing fellow substitute David Turnbull to fire in the fourth following a short free-kick as a powerful Celtic side regained their nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

Rangers’ run continues but luck required

Michael Beale’s side certainly had enough possession and chances against Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday but it was a struggle before they emerged with a 2-1 win. The Light Blues missed several opportunities before early substitute Malik Tillman put them ahead with a header in first-half added time but striker Jordan White levelled in the 65th minute with a header. It took a deflected free-kick from left-back Borna Barisic to clinch the points as the Govan side remain on the chase of leaders Celtic. Beale has won 11 and drawn one of his 12 games in charge of Rangers but it was less than convincing.

Motherwell’s misery continues

Nothing is going right for Well boss Steven Hammell despite radically revamping his squad in the January transfer window. The 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday left woeful Well with only one win in 15 league games. Managerless Aberdeen, themselves on the search for form, took the lead through a Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes header before Bojan Miovski scored twice in five second-half minutes, with Kevin van Veen scoring a consolation penalty. The Fir Park side are languishing in second bottom, above Dundee United on goal difference and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

Nouble shows why he is Livingston’s highly-rated attacker

David Martindale had to be patient but was rewarded when Joel Nouble made his first start since mid-November after recovering from injury to be key to Livingston’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at the Tony Macaroni Arena. The striker headed the Lions ahead from close range in the ninth minute before Bruce Anderson doubled the home side’s lead soon afterwards. Nouble turned provider in the 28th minute when he set up midfielder Stephen Kelly to score a wonderful volley and there was no doubt that the points were staying in West Lothian.

Hearts’ quality shining through

Hearts have surged clear in third place since the World Cup break and their run of form is underpinned by the number of high-quality goals they have been scoring. Barrie McKay has netted a couple of brilliant strikes, Josh Ginnelly has had some emphatic finishes, Toby Sibbick netted a stunning breakaway goal against Hibs and on Saturday against Dundee United the Jambos came up with two more excellent goals to put 10-man Dundee United to bed. One was a magnificent team effort finished off by Alex Cochrane and the other was an audacious finish by Stephen Humphrys from just inside his own half which manager Robbie Neilson billed as Scotland’s goal of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Celtic celebrate at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented