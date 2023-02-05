Harry Kane moves past Jimmy Greaves’ mark to become Spurs’ record goalscorer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Kane has broken Jimmy Greaves all-time scoring record for Tottenham with the opener in Sunday’s match with Manchester City.

Kane moved level with Greaves when he scored at Fulham last month and was an unused substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Preston.

It took the Spurs forward only 15 minutes to go beyond Greaves against City when he side-footed into the bottom corner.

HE'S DONE IT! Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/Ht6udASbtQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won possession ahead of City’s Rico Lewis and found Kane, who stroked into the corner for his 200th Premier League goal and crucially his 267th strike for Tottenham.

It sparked jubilant celebrations at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the screens inside the ground acknowledging the 29-year-old’s achievement before the club’s new record scorer waved to his family in the West Stand.

Kane had been close to leaving Spurs for City in the summer of 2021 but the north London club held firm.