It is quite surreal – Spurs’ record scorer Harry Kane savours ‘magical’ feeling

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 7:47 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 10:31 pm
Harry Kane celebrates scoring the only goal of the game for Spurs against Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates scoring the only goal of the game for Spurs against Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane said his record-breaking goal for Tottenham was everything he dreamed about after his winner against Manchester City made him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

The 29-year-old fired into the bottom corner after quarter of an hour to move onto 267 goals for Spurs and beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally that had stood since 1970.

Academy graduate Kane moved level with Greaves with the only goal at Fulham two weeks ago and expressed his delight at becoming Tottenham’s leading marksman with the winner in a big match.

“Yeah it is quite surreal,” Kane said in an on-pitch interview. “Just a magical feeling to do it here, in front of the home fans and to win the game, it was everything I dreamed about.

“I have spoken about doing it over the last couple of weeks and I wanted to do it at this special place and in front of these amazing fans.

“I have been here since I was 11 years old, a lot of hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

“I remember my first Premier League start against Sunderland at White Hart Lane on a Monday night and it wasn’t in my thoughts to reach this target or 200 Premier League goals.

“Just a surreal moment and hard to take it all in now. I am sure when I am a bit older and looking back on my career, it will be something I look back on extremely proud of. To do it in front of my family and friends was incredible.

“To do it in a big game, against a really good side, in an important moment in our season, I couldn’t ask for any more.

“We still have a lot to play for this year, keep the support going and let’s see where it takes us.”

In the dressing room, Kane took a call from Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who is recovering from surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for Conte, praised Kane’s achievement.

“Harry Kane is football. In his DNA, you can smell every time he can show the best football you can see,” the Italian coach said.

“To compare one player like Harry Kane to the top in the history, you have to wait until the end of his career, but we want to enjoy every day to see him like we do normally.”

On the phone call from Conte, Stellini added: “He gave compliments to everyone and especially for Harry for the record he achieved. It was amazing and he gave them day off tomorrow. They enjoy a lot.”

Kane is now also the third player to have reached 200 Premier League goals, but has done so the fastest.

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who holds the all-time record at 260, paid tribute to Kane.

Captioning a photograph of him and Wayne Rooney, Shearer said: “Congratulations @HKane passing the great Jimmy Greaves record at @SpursOfficial.

“Also @WayneRooney and I were wondering where you’ve been! Well done on joining the 200 @premierleague club.”

Former Spurs forward Gary Lineker added on Twitter: “He’s done it.

“@HKane scores yet again and goes ahead of the great Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer. What an incredible achievement. Well played.”

Debate continues over whether Kane’s achievements are diminished because he has not yet won a trophy with Tottenham.

Former defender Micah Richards, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City, said in his post-match analysis on Sky Sports: “Let’s not write him (Kane) off. We have to judge him on his goals.

“I don’t think personally he is as good as Rooney or Alan Shearer, because when Rooney came on the scene he was doing things a lot of players couldn’t.

“The way he used to score all type of different goals. I just prefer Alan Shearer as a striker, his all-round game.”

Tottenham great Greaves died in September 2021. A tweet from his official account on Sunday night read: “Congrats to Harry Kane. We are proud that Jimmy’s record has stood for over 50 years and know he would have been happy for Harry to be the one to beat it after all this time. Congratulations to Harry from the Greaves family. Irene, Lynn, Andy, Mitzi and Danny.”

