The sporting weekend in pictures

Harry Kane moved past Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The result saw Spurs do their north London rivals Arsenal, five points clear of second-placed City at the top of the Premier League, a favour after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Saturday in the Toffees’ first match under Sean Dyche.

Steve Borthwick’s reign as England head coach got off to a losing start as his side were beaten by Scotland at Twickenham in their Guinness Six Nations opener, while Ireland defeated Wales in Cardiff and France overcame Italy in Rome.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal, his 267th for Spurs, came in the 15th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

James Tarkowski celebrates scoring in Everton’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The victory at Goodison Park was Everton’s first match under new boss Sean Dyche (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United moved up to third after beating Crystal Palace 2-1, despite having Casemiro sent off in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears dejected during his side’s 3-0 loss at Wolves (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring as the cinch Premiership leaders win 4-1 at St Johnstone on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lauren James, right, scored a fine solo effort in Chelsea’s 3-2 Women’s Super League win at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Alessia Russo, pictured, and Manchester United were unable to find a breakthrough against Everton as they drew 0-0 and were replaced by Chelsea at the top of the league (Martin Rickett/PA)

Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scored a stunning try in the 29-20 win over Steve Borthwick’s England at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Johnny Sexton in action for Ireland during the 34-10 win over Wales, who were playing for the first time since Warren Gatland’s return as head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)

France beat Italy 29-24 in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Cameron Norrie punches the air after securing Great Britain’s place in the Davis Cup finals with victory over Colombia’s Nicolas Mejia (Fernando Vergara/AP)