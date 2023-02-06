There to be broken and I’m feeling good – Harry Kane eyeing Alan Shearer record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

There to be broken and I’m feeling good – Harry Kane eyeing Alan Shearer record

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 12:03 pm
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League record (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League record (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane has admitted Alan Shearer’s Premier League haul is now in sight in his clearest indication yet that his future lies in England.

Kane made history in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City with his 15th-minute effort moving him beyond Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 267 goals for his boyhood club.

It also saw him reach the 200-goal mark in the Premier League and the forward is 60 off Shearer’s record tally in the competition.

Doubts remain over Kane’s future at Tottenham with his current contract set to expire in 18 months and Bayern Munich known suitors, but the England captain hinted his desire is to remain in his home country.

“I’m sure you guys will be talking about that,” Kane said of Shearer’s record.

“It’s always there in the back of my mind but I just take it game-by-game, season-by-season.

  1. Alan Shearer (260)
  2. Wayne Rooney (208)
  3. Harry Kane (200)
  4. Andrew Cole (187)
  5. Sergio Aguero (184)

“It’s definitely there to be broken and I’m feeling good and feeling fit so we’ll see what happens.

“It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve been here since I was 11 years old, it’s 18 years of my life, a lot of hard work and dedication.

“I’m extremely proud to represent this club and score 267 goals for them and 200 Premier League goals for them is something I’ll never take for granted. I’ve just got to keep it going, score as many as I can and see what happens from there.”

Kane addressed the Spurs fans inside the stadium at full-time following the win over City before he headed back to the dressing room and was congratulated over the phone by manager Antonio Conte.

Conte underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and watched the win from Italy.

Kane added: “He was on the phone there and he just kind of congratulated me for the achievement and just said he was proud of all the boys.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was absent after undergoing an operation (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s not easy when you don’t have your coach there. It’s obviously been a difficult week, we’re all happy the surgery went well and he’s recovering well.

“We showed we’re a unit, a team. I’m sure he was watching proud. It was the type of performance where we knew what we had to do.

“It wasn’t going to be easy at times, we had to dig deep and really suffer and be together but I thought throughout the whole team everyone showed 110 per cent commitment.”

Victory over City represented Tottenham’s first win against a top-six rival this season with even fourth-placed Newcastle triumphing at Spurs in October.

Inconsistency has blighted Conte’s side but they are a point off Eddie Howe’s Magpies now and appear to have momentum following three consecutive wins in league and cup.

“We spoke (after City’s 4-2 win on January 19) about getting back to what we’re good at, being compact and we did that against Fulham away and we did that again,” Kane said.

“That’s the standard. If we can do it against one of the best teams in the league, we can do it against anyone so they are the standards we’ve set now. We need to try not to fall below them in any game.

“Clean sheets are really important, they win games. We feel like we’ve got enough firepower to score and from top to bottom we’ve got to make sure we keep the ball out of the net.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League record (John Walton/PA)
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League record (John Walton/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented