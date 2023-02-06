There to be broken and I’m feeling good – Harry Kane eyeing Alan Shearer record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane has admitted Alan Shearer’s Premier League haul is now in sight in his clearest indication yet that his future lies in England.

Kane made history in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City with his 15th-minute effort moving him beyond Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 267 goals for his boyhood club.

It also saw him reach the 200-goal mark in the Premier League and the forward is 60 off Shearer’s record tally in the competition.

“I'm really grateful” Your new all-time leading goalscorer has a message for you 💙 pic.twitter.com/1fdDK9DYKH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023

Doubts remain over Kane’s future at Tottenham with his current contract set to expire in 18 months and Bayern Munich known suitors, but the England captain hinted his desire is to remain in his home country.

“I’m sure you guys will be talking about that,” Kane said of Shearer’s record.

“It’s always there in the back of my mind but I just take it game-by-game, season-by-season.

Alan Shearer (260) Wayne Rooney (208) Harry Kane (200) Andrew Cole (187) Sergio Aguero (184)

“It’s definitely there to be broken and I’m feeling good and feeling fit so we’ll see what happens.

“It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve been here since I was 11 years old, it’s 18 years of my life, a lot of hard work and dedication.

“I’m extremely proud to represent this club and score 267 goals for them and 200 Premier League goals for them is something I’ll never take for granted. I’ve just got to keep it going, score as many as I can and see what happens from there.”

Kane addressed the Spurs fans inside the stadium at full-time following the win over City before he headed back to the dressing room and was congratulated over the phone by manager Antonio Conte.

Conte underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and watched the win from Italy.

Kane added: “He was on the phone there and he just kind of congratulated me for the achievement and just said he was proud of all the boys.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was absent after undergoing an operation (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s not easy when you don’t have your coach there. It’s obviously been a difficult week, we’re all happy the surgery went well and he’s recovering well.

“We showed we’re a unit, a team. I’m sure he was watching proud. It was the type of performance where we knew what we had to do.

“It wasn’t going to be easy at times, we had to dig deep and really suffer and be together but I thought throughout the whole team everyone showed 110 per cent commitment.”

Victory over City represented Tottenham’s first win against a top-six rival this season with even fourth-placed Newcastle triumphing at Spurs in October.

Inconsistency has blighted Conte’s side but they are a point off Eddie Howe’s Magpies now and appear to have momentum following three consecutive wins in league and cup.

“We spoke (after City’s 4-2 win on January 19) about getting back to what we’re good at, being compact and we did that against Fulham away and we did that again,” Kane said.

“That’s the standard. If we can do it against one of the best teams in the league, we can do it against anyone so they are the standards we’ve set now. We need to try not to fall below them in any game.

“Clean sheets are really important, they win games. We feel like we’ve got enough firepower to score and from top to bottom we’ve got to make sure we keep the ball out of the net.”