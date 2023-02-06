Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United, Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64, the Tayside club have confirmed.

Thomson, who won seven full international caps, also played for Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Mirren and Motherwell.

He later went on to have lengthy coaching spells with Rangers and Kilmarnock and was Stranraer’s goalkeeping coach this season.

A statement from United read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and Hall of Fame inductee Billy Thomson at the age of 64.

“Joining in 1984, Billy faced the unenviable tasking of taking over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine.

“A first-team regular until 1991, the goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for United, including being part of the squad that went all the way to the UEFA Cup final in ’87.

“Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.”