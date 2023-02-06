Reds alert: What is going wrong at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men humbled again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reds alert: What is going wrong at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men humbled again

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 1:11 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has many problems to solve (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has many problems to solve (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp begins yet another week wondering how to correct problems with his side after their latest baffling defeat.

The 3-0 loss to Wolves has left the Reds down in 10th spot in the Premier League and was a third successive away defeat in the competition. It is also only the third time since 1993 they have conceded three goals in three consecutive away matches in the top flight.

An aggregate scoreline of 9-1 against Brentford, Brighton and Wolves lays bare the current state of a Liverpool side who last season were chasing an unprecedented quadruple but the reasons for their problems are many.

The PA news agency takes a look at what is going wrong.

What has happened at Liverpool?

They appear to have become embroiled in a perfect storm. Coming off the back of a physically and mentally draining 63-game season in which they almost won four trophies, a lack of investment in key areas, added to a number of injuries, has contributed to a drop in performances, which has led to results taking a dive and that has caused confidence to plummet. And the cycle just repeats.

Who is at fault?

John W Henry
John W Henry’s Fenway Sports Group has backed Klopp with transfer funds in the last 12 months (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Responsibility has to be at the top of the club, starting with owners Fenway Sports Group, but also Klopp and his recruitment team.

FSG have provided £150million for five transfers in the last year, which is more than Premier League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City but less than Manchester United and Newcastle – the current top four – in the same period. However, those signings have made the team top heavy with four being forwards.

Thiago Alcantara, in September 2020, is the only midfield signing in the last four-and-a-half years. Borussia Dortmund’s £100million-rated Jude Bellingham remains the summer priority target but with the remedial work needed it is no surprise FSG are looking for additional outside investment.

So are the players are excused?

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson
Liverpool’s vastly-experienced players have to take some responsibility for the current problems (Tim Goode/PA)

Absolutely not. The majority of this group have won the biggest trophies in club football and should be doing better than they are, even if age is starting to catch up with the midfield in particular.

A squad hailed as ‘mentality monsters’ appears to have lost the drive needed to impose themselves in games and also rectify situations when things go wrong. Since the 2018/19 PL season, Liverpool’s win percentage in games where they have conceded first has dropped from 71 to 17 in the current campaign.

What do the statistics show?

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Wolves hit three past Liverpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wolves’ three goals mean Liverpool have already conceded more this season than last, and that is reflected in the number of shots on target they have faced – 104 already, perhaps a symptom of that midfield malaise. That is 5.2 per game, up from 2.8 last season, and just one more game at that rate would bring it up to both last season’s 108 and the 109 they allowed in their 2019-20 title-winning season. Even in a relative down year in between, finishing third in 2020-21, they allowed only 3.7 shots per game.

Can it be fixed in time to save their season?

There is huge work to be done all over the pitch. Liverpool’s top scorer in the league since the campaign resumed after the World Cup is Leicester defender Wout Faes, who scored two own goals at Anfield in late December.

The return to training of long-term injured Diogo Jota may help that aspect, but Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez (both one goal in eight) need to find form. Virgil van Dijk is also back this week after injury and that cannot come soon enough for a back four which has looked porous and ponderous. Dropping Jordan Henderson and Fabinho from midfield was the right decision but with the solution still far from solved another re-jig may be necessary.

What does Klopp do now?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lowers his head in the dugout
Klopp has a lot of work to do in the week leading up to the Merseyside derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Liverpool manager has a full week to prepare for the Merseyside derby at home to Everton next Monday, which is a rarity for him in recent seasons. Klopp often complains about not having enough time to train but they had a full week before Wolves and still put in one of their worst performances, which suggests tactics and preparation are not necessarily the issue.

Shattered confidence needs to be rebuilt and an attitude which can make them competitive again in games restored ahead of one of their most closely-contested fixtures of the season against neighbours whose own confidence has received a new manager boost and will arrive looking to expose any weakness.

