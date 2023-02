Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park out of France showdown through injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with France.

Gibson-Park withdrew just a few hours before Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Conor Murray deputised for Gibson-Park in Cardiff, and the Leinster player has failed to recover in time ahead of title holders France’s trip to Dublin to take on the world’s number one ranked team.

Prop Cian Healy, who was a late withdrawal from the Ireland bench against Wales, and fellow front-row forward Tadhg Furlong remain sidelined by injury.

“Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy, who were both late withdrawals from the Wales game due to hamstring injuries, have been ruled out of contention for the France game,” said an Ireland Rugby Football Union statement.

“Tadhg Furlong, who is rehabbing a calf issue, is also not being considered for selection this week.

“Gibson-Park, Healy and Furlong will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team.”

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to complete a HIA assessment on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Captain and outside-half Johnny Sexton, who suffered a dead leg in Cardiff, was also due to complete the HIA process on Monday.

Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is due to return to training this week.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne have been called up and joined the rest of the Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the United States in July 2021, while the uncapped Milne has been part of the Emerging Ireland squad.