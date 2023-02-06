Bielsa, Corberan or Pochettino – who can replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bielsa, Corberan or Pochettino – who can replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds?

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 3:02 pm
Marcelo Bielsa, Carlos Corberan and Mauricio Pochettino (Peter Byrne/Bradley Collyer/Tim Goode/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa, Carlos Corberan and Mauricio Pochettino (Peter Byrne/Bradley Collyer/Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds are looking for their 13th head coach in less than 10 years following the departure of Jesse Marsch.

The American made his exit after 12 months at the helm with the club sitting 17th in the Premier League, clear of the relegation zone only by virtue of goal difference and gearing up for a survival fight.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the candidates who may be considered to fill the vacancy at Elland Road.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard left Aston Villa in October last year
Steven Gerrard left Aston Villa in October last year (John Walton/PA)

Out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October last year, 42-year-old former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard enjoyed a promising start to his managerial career as he led Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021.

He was relieved of his duties at Villa Park with the club hovering anxiously just above the bottom three and was recently linked with the Poland job.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds back to the Premier League
Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds back to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

For many Leeds fans, the return of 67-year-old Bielsa, who was strongly linked with the Everton job before Sean Dyche, would be the dream appointment.

The Argentinian masterminded the Yorkshire club’s return to the top flight in 2020 and thrilling first season back among the big boys, when they finished ninth.

However, as injuries and defensive fragility took their toll, his brand of attacking football stopped yielding results and the hierarchy intervened in an ultimately successful bid to stave off relegation.

Carlos Corberan

Bielsa acolyte Corberan was part of the South American’s staff at Elland Road and has previously been touted as a potential candidate for the top job.

However, he may prove difficult to prise from the grasp of West Brom.

The Baggies have gone from strength to strength since the 39-year-old Spaniard, who headed for the Hawthorns after two years in charge at Huddersfield, replaced Steve Bruce at the helm in October last year.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino guided Tottenham to the Champions League final
Mauricio Pochettino guided Tottenham to the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is another big name out of work following his exit from Paris St Germain in July last year.

Given the 50-year-old Argentinian’s pedigree, his name tends to be associated with the biggest jobs when they are up for grabs.

But he knows the Premier League and, having guided Spurs to a second-placed finish and a Champions League final, has a proven track record in English football.

Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez endured a difficult spell as Everton boss
Rafael Benitez endured a difficult spell as Everton boss (Richard Sellers/PA)

One of the most experienced managers in the business, 62-year-old Benitez has been biding his time since his ignominious departure from Everton in January last year.

Always a controversial appointment by the Goodison hierarchy given his Liverpool background, the hugely-successful Spaniard endured a torrid six months on the blue half of Merseyside.

But he is still revered by fans of the Toffees’ arch-rivals and by Newcastle supporters after he dragged the Magpies back into the top flight.

