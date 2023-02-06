Leeds on hunt for another head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds on hunt for another head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 3:56 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:41 pm
Jesse Marsch has been sacked as head coach at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch has been sacked as head coach at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds have launched a search for their 13th head coach in less than a decade after parting company with Jesse Marsch following a dreadful run of results.

American Marsch was relieved of his duties on Monday afternoon, 24 hours on from a 1-0 defeat at promoted Nottingham Forest after which disgruntled fans called for his head.

A statement on Leeds’ official website said: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Marsch’s departure comes with the club sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, clear of the relegation zone only on goal difference, and having collected just three points from the last 21 they have contested – with two matches against fierce rivals Manchester United to come this week.

Head coach Jesse Marsch was never able to build upon the legacy of predecessor and cult hero Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds
Head coach Jesse Marsch was never able to build upon the legacy of predecessor and cult hero Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)

Leeds subsequently confirmed under-21s boss Michael Skubala, development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was Marsch’s assistant, would be in the dugout overseeing the team in Wednesday’s clash with United at Old Trafford.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was drafted in as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February last year with Leeds hoping he could pick up the baton from the Argentinian.

Speaking at the time, he knew he had big shoes to fill amid some unfavourable reaction, but urged supporters to give him a chance.

He told LUTV: “I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I’m the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa.

“But I think the key is when they see the team play and they play with passion, heart and they show that they’re also intelligent and clear with the playing model and they’re aggressive, then the fans will tolerate the coach even if they don’t like his accent or if he’s not as popular as the previous coach.”

Director of football Victor Orta was confident Marsch would win over his doubters.

He said on the club’s official website: “We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

Marsch took up the reins with the club sitting 16th and two points clear of the bottom three and eventually guided them to a 17th-placed finish on the final day of the season.

However, he was never really able to address the problems which blighted the latter days of the Bielsa era with injuries – key man Patrick Bamford’s bid for fitness and form in particular – and recruitment blighting his efforts to build upon that escape.

In addition his tactical approach, which sought to create chaos for opponents, proved successful only sporadically.

Although Marsch’s departure will meet with widespread approval among fans, it was felt by some that he would be given a while longer to turn things round.

Leeds appointed Armas as Marsch’s assistant at the end of last month, the pair reunited after spending thee years together at New York Red Bulls.

And with new signings Georginio Rutter, Max Wober and Weston McKennie all arriving with Marsch’s approval, it appeared the American, for now, had the board’s backing.

Bielsa, who was touted as a replacement for Frank Lampard at Everton before Sean Dyche’s appointment, has been linked with a return to the club amid his successor’s struggles, perhaps more romantically than realistically.

What is clear is that chairman Andrea Radrizzani needs to find the right man quickly if Leeds are to avoid being dragged into the thick of another scrap for survival.

