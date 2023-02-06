Ange Postecoglou confident Aaron Mooy’s influence on Celtic will keep growing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ange Postecoglou is “not the least surprised” by Aaron Mooy’s growing influence on his Celtic side and expects it to become even stronger.

The 32-year-old Australia midfielder had a slow start to his Hoops career after joining from Chinese Super League team Shanghai Port last summer.

However, he has developed into a fans’ favourite and was instrumental in the 4-1 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The playmaker was involved in the first two goals and scored the third in the Parkhead side’s convincing victory which moved the Hoops nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with 13 fixtures remaining.

Mooy’s perfect lob over Saints goalkeeper Remi Matthews to make it 3-1 in the first half was his sixth goal in nine games and Postecoglou waxed lyrical about the former St Mirren, Huddersfield and Brighton player afterwards.

The Celtic boss said: “He is just a quality footballer. I am not the least surprised by him.

“I kind of know what is in there and there is a lot more to come. His influence is growing.

“On that pitch, where even good players were struggling, every time he got the ball he was so sure-footed and he kept the ball.

“His balance is unbelievable. He is really strong in terms of his core strength and on days like Sunday you give him the ball and not only will he keep it, he will take the right option.”