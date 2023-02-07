On this day in 2005: Ellen MacArthur smashes round the world sailing record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2005: Ellen MacArthur smashes round the world sailing record

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 6:01 am
Ellen MacArthur celebrates breaking the record (Chris Ison/PA)
Ellen MacArthur celebrates breaking the record (Chris Ison/PA)

Yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur smashed the record for the fastest single-handed circumnavigation of the globe 18 years ago.

MacArthur, then 28, completed her 27,354-mile odyssey in 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds on February 7, 2005.

With an average speed on the water of 15.9 knots, she beat the previous record set by Frenchman Francis Joyon by more than a day.

A flotilla of boats accompanies Ellen MacArthur as she returns to the UK
A flotilla of boats accompanies Ellen MacArthur as she returns to the UK (Lee Durant Crown Copyright)

It was an astounding achievement given that many in sailing had predicted Joyon’s mark, set only in 2004, would last many years. Joyon had taken more than 20 days off the previous record in completing his journey in 72 days, 22 hours, 54 minutes and 22 seconds.

MacArthur, from Cowes on the Isle of Wight, set out on November 28, 2004 in her 75ft trimaran called B&Q/Castorama. She crossed the finish line off Ushant, France, at 10.25pm on February 7.

During an incident-packed voyage she narrowly avoided colliding with a whale, suffered burns to her arm and was battered and bruised after climbing the 90ft mast to carry out repairs.

She also had to battle gales and icebergs in the Southern Ocean, deal with light winds in the Atlantic and cope with a host of other technical problems.

Despite that, she managed to stay ahead of Joyon’s time for the vast majority of her adventure. She also collected another five records on the way, beating Joyon’s time to the Equator, the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin in Australia, Cape Horn and back to the Equator.

Ellen MacArthur was made a Dame for her achievement
Ellen MacArthur was made a Dame for her achievement (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“I am elated, I am absolutely drained, it has been a very tough trip,” MacArthur said. “When I crossed the line I felt like collapsing on the floor and just falling asleep. I was absolutely over the moon.”

MacArthur, originally from Derbyshire, was given a Damehood soon after her completing her quest.

Her record stood for almost three years before being reclaimed by Joyon. He took another 14 days off the time, finishing in 57 days, 13 hours and 34 minutes.

The record is currently held by another Frenchman, Francois Gabart, who completed the journey in 42 days, 16 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds in December 2017.

MacArthur, who still holds the record for the fastest woman to sail solo around the world, retired in 2010 and set up the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which campaigns for a circular economy to eliminate waste and pollution.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are currently at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter, has been convicted Picture shows; Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Trueland was convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture shows; Duncan Trueland. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 09/01/2023
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
14 August 2021. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Highland League Football match between Buckie Thistle FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Hamish Munro of Buckie defence sets off an attack
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Editor's Picks

Most Commented