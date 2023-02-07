Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi joins Japanese outfit Avispa Fukuoka on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has joined Japanese side Avispa Fukuoka on a year-long loan after struggling for game time with the cinch Premiership champions.

The 26-year-old joined the Hoops last January from Gamba Osaka in his homeland on a four-and-a-half-year contract, arriving at the same time as fellow Japanese players Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda.

However, injury issues have played a part in restricting Ideguchi to just six appearances – only one as a starter – in his time in Glasgow, all of which came last season.

The Japan international has not played a single game this term and has been on the bench only twice, so has been allowed to return to his homeland to try to get his career back on track.

Ideguchi – who had a brief and unsuccessful stint with Leeds in 2018/19 – follows Moritz Jens, Josip Juranovic and Oliver Abildgaard in leaving Celtic since the turn of the year, while Giorgos Giakoumakis is also in the process of finalising his move to Atlanta United.