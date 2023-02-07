England spinner Jack Leach ‘having too much fun to get ill now’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England spinner Jack Leach ‘having too much fun to get ill now’

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 12:03 pm
Jack Leach is enjoying life in the England environment (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Leach is enjoying life in the England environment (Mike Egerton/PA)

The last time Jack Leach toured New Zealand a bout of sepsis left him hospitalised in Hamilton, but the spinner insists England’s newly relaxed approach to Test cricket has left him healthier, happier and readier than ever to perform.

Leach, who takes immunosuppressants to combat Crohn’s disease, was taken seriously ill during the 2019 trip and developed blood poisoning brought on by gastroenteritis.

An ambulance was called when his heart-rate shot to 190 and his temperature to 40 degrees, and Leach later told the PA news agency he feared he would not wake up.

His recovery was full and swift, but when England this week checked into Hamilton’s Novotel on the eve of a two-day Test warm-up at Seddon Park, Leach took a moment to recall his previous visit.

“When I came back to this hotel I was like ‘ah, there’s bad memories coming here’,” he said.

“I was on a drip and had antibiotics in the other arm. It slowly got worse and worse. I was really struggling for a bit. It wasn’t great, but that’s all in the past now, I’m having too much fun to get ill now.

“It can be stress related, so maybe being a little bit more relaxed is actually helping that side of my health as well. Fingers crossed it stays that way.”

Leach’s positive outlook is another example of the buoyant mood that has swept the camp in the nine months since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the helm.

England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum
England have shone under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum (Steven Paston/PA)

Emboldened by a run of nine wins in 10 games, England have just enjoyed a team bonding break in Queenstown, making the most of an impressive array of golf courses and indulging an itinerary put together by their Kiwi head coach, McCullum.

The tourists’ week in the Waikato region initially had room for a full practice session followed by four days of warm-up cricket against a New Zealand XI, but training was cancelled on Tuesday and the playing time cut in half, leaving just two days of pink-ball action under floodlights.

It means England will be light on competitive overs when the series proper gets going with a day/night match in Mount Maunganui on February 16, but Leach sees plenty of benefits to the new approach.

“We’ve been spending more time together and (building) that team atmosphere. I always felt like cricket was an individual sport within a team but actually this feels like such a team,” he explained.

“It’s something I feel very lucky to have experienced because its a lot more enjoyable.

“We’ve spoken about memories that we’ve created over the last bit of time and that’s been great fun but otherwise it was mainly enjoying Queenstown. We haven’t spoken much about this series.

“I think everyone is very clear on how we’re going about things: it’s going to be more of the same. I think that’s a good sign that we don’t need to do too much chatting. We’re working a lot smarter as a team.

“I don’t feel like I need a load of game time to be ready. We’re just trusting ourselves and trusting each other a lot more. I certainly feel in previous tours because I’ve worried more, I’ve probably overdone it and peaked too early.”

  • Feb 8-9: Warm-up game v NZ XI, Hamilton
  • Feb 16-20: 1st Test, Mount Maunganui
  • Feb 24-28: 2nd Test, Wellington

England’s faith in Leach was underlined by the lack of a second specialist spinner on tour, with 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed left out despite his stirring debut in Karachi before Christmas.

Leach does not shy away from the competition, and has seen off challenges from the likes of Dom Bess and Matt Parkinson over the course of his 32 caps, but appreciates the trust he continues to enjoy.

“That has probably the most important thing for me, having that backing and feeling like I belong,” he said.

“I know at some point someone might come along who’s better and takes my place, and that will be absolutely fair enough. But I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and do as much as I can for the team.”

Most Commented