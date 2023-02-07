Two men jailed over knifepoint robbery at cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Two men jailed over knifepoint robbery at cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 12:18 pm
Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta (Yui Mok/PA)
Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta (Yui Mok/PA)

Two men have been jailed for robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of high-value watches in a knifepoint raid which has left them considering selling their home due to the “continuing fear”.

Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, as he slept upstairs with his wife Peta, the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

Mrs Cavendish, fighting back tears at Tuesday’s sentencing, said the robbery had “turned a loving family home into a constant reminder of threat and fear”.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
Peta Cavendish giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Reading her victim personal statement from the witness box, she said they “could potentially sell the property due to the continuing fear”, but in the current economic climate this could cause “considerable loss”.

Mrs Cavendish said she was “in the early stages of pregnancy” at the time of the robbery, and a time when she “should have been happy and excited was then transformed into a period of stress and worry”.

She told the trial she covered her three-year-old child, who was in a bed with her, with a duvet so that they could not see what was happening.

Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid at around 2.30am on November 27 2021.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty after an earlier trial and sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
Romario Henry (left) with Oludewa Okorosobo, who was cleared by jurors after a trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery and was jailed for 12 years.

Judge David Turner KC, sentencing the two men, said: “This was serious organised crime. This was no run-of-the-mill domestic burglary by opportunist amateurs.

“This was planned, targeted, orchestrated, ruthless offending aimed at an internationally known sportsman and his wife who happened to be brand ambassadors for exceptionally valuable Richard Mille watches.”

The trial was told that Sesay’s DNA was found on Mrs Cavendish’s phone, which was taken and found outside the property.

The charges were that the accused men robbed Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and robbed his wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.

Mrs Cavendish, who like her husband was naked during the robbery, had told jurors she had heard a noise that woke her in the night and went downstairs to investigate.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
CCTV of two suspects outside Cavendish’s home (Essex Police/PA)

She said she could see “men’s figures in balaclavas, and they were running towards the bottom of the stairs”, and that she believed there were “between three and five” people.

She told the court she ran back to the bedroom shouting “get back” or “get in” to her husband, who was unable to activate a panic alarm.

Mrs Cavendish said one of the intruders “dragged” Cavendish “from his feet and started punching him”.

One had her husband in a headlock, she said, adding: “One of them held a large black knife to his throat and they said ‘where’s the watches?’ and ‘do you want me to stab you?’”

She agreed with a suggestion that it was a Rambo-style knife.

Mrs Cavendish said that at the time her husband had been “out of hospital for four days, maybe” after a cycling crash which left him with three broken ribs and a tear to his left lung.

She said that when she went downstairs after the intruders had left, she saw that a patio door was smashed, and Cavendish cut his feet on the broken glass.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
Prosecutor Edward Renvoize questioning Mark Cavendish (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said Henry had a previous conviction for supplying drugs in 2012, and for perverting the course of justice in 2013 by “assisting in burning out a vehicle that had been used in a murder as part of a gang enterprise”.

Archangelo Power, for Henry, said the defendant’s brother had been murdered three and a half months before the robbery and that had a “significant bearing on the psychological make-up of the defendant”.

Mr Power said Henry had been “on the verge of committing suicide”.

Mr Renvoize said that Sesay had admitted at an earlier hearing to six unrelated firearms offences over the possession of two guns and ammunition, when he had been prohibited by a previous sentence from possessing such items.

The prosecutor said Sesay was arrested at an address in Thornton Heath, south London, on December 16 2021 and officers “had to use a chainsaw to gain access” and saw items, later found to be firearms, being thrown from a window to a neighbouring garden.

The judge jailed Sesay for eight years for the firearms offences, consecutive to the 12-year prison sentence for the robbery, making a total of 20 years.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
A watch stolen from the home of Cavendish (Essex Police/PA)

The judge said Sesay had previous convictions including for supply of cocaine and heroin in 2017.

Graeme Molloy, for Sesay, said the defendant was “truly sorry for his role” in the robbery and had admitted his involvement.

Speaking about the firearms offences, Mr Molloy said Sesay claimed the guns were not his but that he had thrown them from the window.

Mr Molloy said the guns “were loaded but the cartridge wasn’t in the firing chamber”.

Jurors were told that two other men, Jo Jobson, from Plaistow, east London, and George Goddard, from Loughton in Essex, have been named as suspects in the robbery but have not been apprehended.

Jobson was 25 and Goddard 26 at the time of a police appeal last March.

Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, denied two counts of robbery and was cleared by jurors after a trial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are currently at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter, has been convicted Picture shows; Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Trueland was convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture shows; Duncan Trueland. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 09/01/2023
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
14 August 2021. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Highland League Football match between Buckie Thistle FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Hamish Munro of Buckie defence sets off an attack
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Editor's Picks

Most Commented