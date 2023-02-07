Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones available against Scotland after head injury concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones available against Scotland after head injury concerns

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 1:36 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 2:35 pm
Alun Wyn Jones is available to face Scotland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Alun Wyn Jones is available to face Scotland (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales’ record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones is available for selection to face Guinness Six Nations opponents Scotland at Murrayfield.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland initially said that second-row forward Jones had been ruled out after he went off for a head injury assessment during the 34-10 home defeat against Ireland on Saturday.

The match-day doctor made that call and with Jones’ HIA1 producing an abnormal result, he did not rejoin the action.

Alun Wyn Jones (right) was forced off after failing a HIA assessment
Alun Wyn Jones (right) was forced off after failing an HIA assessment (Joe Giddens/PA)

But Jones’ subsequent – and more detailed – HIA2 and HIA3 assessments were normal and he did not show any signs or symptoms of concussion, with a neck injury diagnosed, although not one to sideline him this weekend.

It is understood that Wales’ medical team have been in contact with the Six Nations and World Rugby to keep them across the situation.

There has also been further interrogation of video footage and an interview with the player and no concussion was confirmed.

Gatland is due to name his starting line-up on Thursday, with Wales preparing to face a Scotland team fresh from a thrilling Calcutta Cup victory over England.

Wales have won on six of their last seven visits to Edinburgh, yet they are already at a crossroads in this season’s Six Nations following the emphatic Ireland loss.

Gatland’s team cannot afford another setback, and an immediate response is required following Wales’ heaviest Six Nations home defeat for 22 years.

“Nine penalties in the first 20 minutes cost us field position against a good side,” Wales assistant coach and defence specialist Mike Forshaw said.

“You can’t give away that number of penalties at this level, defending five-metre lineouts against Ireland, who we know are a very good side.

“I just look at Scottish rugby at the moment. I don’t think Glasgow have lost since November, and Edinburgh beat Saracens in Europe. Then they go to England and beat England.

“I think they are a group that are really on a high and have some good coaches. I’ve watched most of their games, and I thought they were super on the weekend. They pose a massive threat.

“We have to start better than we did last week, that’s the first thing on my brain. We have to get into the game early without being under the pump with discipline, and there has been a bit of a focus on that.”

One player Wales know they will have to watch in forensic detail is Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, who scored two stunning tries against England.

His first touchdown saw him beat several England defenders on a 60-metre run to the line, then he rounded off an outstanding team move as Scotland triumphed.

Forshaw added: “If you are going long and strong with your kicking game, you have to be strong defensively because he is coming at you with some speed.

“He scored a wonder try at the weekend, probably one of the best tries I have ever seen.

“(Stuart) Hogg can hurt you. Then you have Finn Russell, who will try things off the cuff. I have had experience of that coaching against Racing 92 (Russell’s club team) over the last few years.

“We have to bring them to the fight a bit more and not give them long and strong opportunities.

“The England tactics of going long were probably not great, but having said that, there is a bit of X-factor in that (Scotland) back-three.

“He (Van der Merwe) is a bloke who can hurt you. I have seen him at Worcester in previous seasons, and he has created something out of nothing and left a trail of destruction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented