Next game is most important, insists Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall refuses to prioritise one game over another as his Arsenal side prepare to face Manchester City twice in four days.

The Gunners first host City in their Continental Tyres League Cup semi-final on Wednesday before travelling to the Academy Stadium on Saturday for a Women’s Super League contest.

That match could prove critical down the line as third-placed Arsenal look to secure a return trip to the Champions League next season, but Eidevall was adamant advancing to the League Cup final was at the forefront of his thoughts.

Good news, Gooners… @LiaWaelti is back for tomorrow! 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 7, 2023

Eidevall, who will welcome midfielder Lia Waelti back from injury, said: “[The more important game] is the one that’s in front of us. That’s always the case. The next game is the most important one. When we choose in two games here we need to of course make team selection on (the fact) we played Sunday, what players will be best for the way we choose to play.

“So Wednesday, what will change for Saturday will depend on the answers we get there. But both games are equally important to us.”

City sit directly below Arsenal in fourth place, tied on 26 points, but the Gunners have a game in hand. Securing third place at the end of the season should be enough to book Arsenal a trip to Europe, provided England is among the six highest-ranked eligible associations.

Arsenal did not get their hands on any silverware last campaign despite being the WSL’s second-best side, missing out on the title by a point. Three-time defending champions Chelsea lifted the FA Cup thanks to an extra-time Sam Kerr winner, while Gareth Taylor’s City enter Wednesday’s meeting as Conti Cup holders.

His side will be looking to extend their 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they challenge the Gunners for a place in the March 5 final at Selhurst Park.

“It was the catalyst for us last season, winning a trophy,” said Taylor. “[It was] really important. The levels to win these trophies is not easy, you have to do the hard yards.

“Last season, it was certainly the catalyst to go on a really incredible run after that to get into the Champions League and to get into another FA Cup final.

“The levels we displayed in that second half of the season were really high. I think the period we’ve been in now has been good since September.”