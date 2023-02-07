Nathan Tella at the double to carry Clarets into last 16 of FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Tella at the double to carry Clarets into last 16 of FA Cup

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 10:03 pm
Burnley’s Nathan Tella (second left) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round replay at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 7, 2023.
Burnley’s Nathan Tella (second left) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round replay at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 7, 2023.

Nathan Tella scored in the first minute and very nearly the last as Burnley advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 replay victory over Ipswich.

Tella needed only 46 seconds to put Burnley in front but after Ipswich hit back through George Hirst two minutes later it was turning into a frustrating night for the Championship leaders.

That was until the third minute of stoppage time, when Tella controlled a long ball into the box and sent a powerful finish beyond Vaclav Hladky.

It sets up a last-16 home tie against League One Fleetwood, offering Burnley a clear opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2003, even if the seven changes to Vincent Kompany’s starting XI showed that priorities understandably lie elsewhere.

The goalless draw at Portman Road 10 days ago was the only time the Clarets, who have won nine in a row in the league, have failed to score since their Carabao Cup defeat away to Manchester United before Christmas, and they fixed that problem inside the opening minute of the replay.

A quick break down the left saw Ian Maatsen feed Lyle Foster in the box and although the ball would not sit for the South African to mark his full debut with a goal, he rolled it across for Tella to apply the finish.

Ipswich did not waste any time in hitting back. Kieran McKenna’s side had won only one of their last five coming into the night but still sit third in League One and the confidence was on show as they cut Burnley open.

Sone Aluko thought he had underhit a pass through the heart of Burnley’s defence but Kayden Jackson raced in front of Maatsen to square the ball for Hirst – the on-loan Leicester forward who spent the first half of the season at Blackburn – to bundle home an equaliser.

Half-chances came for both sides, with Tella’s ball just missing the outstretched boot of Sam Bastien, but Burnley’s wastefulness on the ball was best summed up nine minutes before the break when, with the path to goal wide open in front of them, Bastien played a ball behind the run of Foster.

Burnley made a bright start to the second half with Tella’s cross-cum-shot testing Hladky. The hosts were getting the ball into more threatening positions, but were still not fluid, delaying passes until they ran into trouble or simply picking the wrong option.

Ipswich were limited to playing on the break but still carried a significant threat. As Burnley appealed in vain for a free-kick in the 64th minute, Greg Leigh’s low ball found Jackson and Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to dive sharply to his right to repel a low shot.

Kompany turned to his bench in search of a spark. Darko Churlinov provided one from the left with his direct running, while it was another substitute, Josh Brownhill, who almost engineered an Ipswich own goal as Luke Woolfenden turned a low cross inches wide of his own goal with Foster on his shoulder.

Frustration in the stands grew when Tella went over in the box at the end of a neat move involving Maatsen, with referee Scott Oldham unmoved.

Two more late subs linked up in the first of seven minutes added on as Johann Berg Gudmundsson picked out Ashley Barnes but the latter’s shot was deflected wide, with Maatsen’s effort blocked from the resulting corner. Gudmundsson then tried himself but Hladky got down to palm away a low shot.

But as extra time loomed, Tella’s 11th goal of the season settled it.

