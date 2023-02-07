Late double earns Oldham a third win in five games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling Oldham’s recent resurgence continued as they scored two late goals to beat Dagenham 4-2 at Boundary Park.

David Unsworth’s side made it three wins in the last five games as they bounced back from conceding an 84th-minute equaliser to score twice through Joe Nuttall and Ellis Chapman.

Junior Morias had given the visitors the lead on the half-hour when he tucked a shot inside the post, but Nathan Sheron and defender Josef Yarney’s second goal in four games turned things around early in the second half.

Oldham should have been further ahead but Nuttall’s 64th-minute penalty was saved by goalkeeper Elliot Justham and that allowed Matt Robinson to level things up with six minutes remaining.

However, a second penalty of the night saw Nuttall rectify his earlier mistake and Chapman ensured there was no further late drama with a goal five minutes into added time to extend Dagenham’s run to just one win in six.