Teenager Ryan One earns Hamilton a place in the Scottish Challenge Cup final

Sixteen-year-old Ryan One’s composed finish in extra time saw Hamilton book their place in the final of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win over Queen of the South.

Just six minutes into the additional period, the teenager latched onto a through-ball, outpaced the defence and produced a composed finish to send Accies into the final where they will face either Dundee or Raith.

Dario Zanatta had given the team bottom of Scottish League One the lead in the 20th minute following a good passing move down the right which saw Dylan Stephenson find his team-mate 10 yards out.

However, their opponents, who had been boosted by back-to-back wins in League Two, equalised with 18 minutes to go through Ross Irving – a first-half substitute for the injured Michael Ruth.