Accrington’s valiance at Vale Park impresses boss John Coleman

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 10:59 pm
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman was pleased with his team’s character in the draw at Port Vale (PA)


John Coleman likened Accrington’s visit to partisan Port Vale to the task of trying to win a boxing match as an away fighter in Mexico.

Accrington repeatedly slowed the game and consequently attracted the ire of the home support. Vale fans’ anger was heightened when chief culprit Lukas Jensen saved Dan Butterworth’s 76th-minute penalty.

The away team led when Aaron Pressley converted from the spot after 52 minutes but David Worrall levelled with a deflected strike into the bottom corner five minutes later and the Sky Bet League One contest finished 1-1.

Vale thought they had turned the scoreline on its head when Nathan Smith bundled home after Harvey Rodgers tipped Ben Garrity’s header onto the crossbar.

But Ben Speedie, the referee, opted to point to the spot and dismiss centre-half Rodgers.

“The lads showed a lot of character, we worked hard and it wasn’t pretty, we were down to the bare bones,” said Coleman, whose team have won twice in 16 League One fixtures.

“I was disappointed to take the lead then relinquish it, then they came on strong.

“It was a bit unfortunate for them with the penalty, a second later it is a goal, so it is a little bit unfair on them.

“At times it was like coming to Mexico to try to win a boxing match. It reminded me of going to Blyth Spartans, the crowd can have so much influence. The referee had to stand firm, the crowd got animated over little things. Thankfully, our players kept their heads.

“But it is only a point and we need more than that in the coming weeks.

“When you are going through hell, the secret is to keep going. You don’t stay there and burn, you get out the other side. The lads showed character and, hopefully, they will show more of it on Saturday.”

The penalty award dominated Darrell Clarke’s post-match thoughts.

The Port Vale manager demanded his team respond to Saturday’s limp defeat to Wycombe with a performance packed with energy and personality but instead witnessed an edgy display until Worrall’s goal shook his team from their stupor.

Vale, nevertheless, could not make their man advantage count and had to settle for a draw after three successive home losses.

“I am very frustrated, it was one of those nights,” began Clarke.

“The fans were superb and stuck with us all night. After going a goal down, the character of the team was good.

“But we are frustrated and fuming. I will choose my words very carefully… they [Accrington] slowed the game down but the referee has to control that. He has to control all aspects of the games. But, for me, he lost control.

“Give the goal [instead of penalty], we scored a goal, the ball is in the back of the net. Then he blew up when the ball was in the net, which I don’t get.

“We huffed and puffed on a difficult playing surface but didn’t get the win we deserved.”

On whether he would aim to talk to Speedie, Clarke added: “I don’t want to waste the oxygen in my lungs, to be honest.

“He will have to evaluate that performance and see if it was up to standard and whether he let the game flow. If he’s honest with himself, he will probably say, ‘no, I didn’t’.

“But we have to be clinical in both boxes to take the game out of officials’ and other people’s hands.”

