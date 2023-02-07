Billy Sharp glad to dump out ‘disrespectful’ Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Billy Sharp glad to dump out ‘disrespectful’ Wrexham

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 11:01 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 10:22 am
Billy Sharp, left, makes his feelings known to Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson at full-time (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Sharp, left, makes his feelings known to Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson at full-time (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp accused Wrexham of being disrespectful ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round replay which saw the Hollywood-owned National League club miss out on a blockbuster tie with Tottenham.

The Blades needed two injury-time goals to get past Wrexham, who are owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as Sharp and Sander Berge ensured it would be they who enjoy the glamour tie against Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like after a 3-1 win.

The non-league side had dreams of a happy ending for large parts of the night when Paul Mullin’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener before the Blades rewrote the script.

Billy Sharp, left, scores Sheffield United's second goal
Billy Sharp, left, scores Sheffield United’s second goal in stoppage time (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sharp said the Welsh side acted as if they were already through before the game and that he was “glad” to knock them out.

“I think they have been disrespectful with a few things before the game thinking they were already through,” Sharp said. “I am glad we have beat them.

“They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in our league, I wasn’t happy with a few of their players tonight. That is it now, we have got one over on them tonight, good luck to them for promotion, we put that one to bed now.

“A few of their players I wasn’t happy with and I’m a little bit frustrated at the end, I should have put the game to bed before I did but it is one of those things.

“I wasn’t happy with the way they have been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs. They’ve not even beat us. We are an honest set of lads and we want to go as far as we can in this competition. If we get beat in the next round fair enough, we will give it a go.”

Given the first match at the Racecourse Ground was a thriller, ending 3-3, it was always going to be difficult for the sequel to live up to the original, but it certainly had drama.

Mullin, who later missed a second penalty, was clearly outside of the penalty area when Ahmedhodzic’s foul started for the spot-kick he did score, though it continued to the very edge of the box.

The Blades were denied what looked to be a clear penalty of their own late on and Sharp said referee Leigh Doughty was “helping them out”.

The striker added on ITV4: “I think they thought we were going to roll over when they got back in it and I think the referee was helping them out all night as well.

“I don’t think he gave me one foul all night. Yeah, it’s one of those things, I’ve probably lost my head a little bit, but I’ve got a smile on my face because we are through to the next round of the cup and the boys deserve it.”

Sharp did not save his talking just for the TV cameras as he also had words with Wrexham’s players and staff in the tunnel.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was disappointed with the veteran’s response at full-time.

“I am a bit disappointed with Billy to be honest with you, some of the things he was shouting down the tunnel at the end,” Parkinson said.

“Well done Bill, you’re a fantastic player, but I thought he was disrespectful after the game. I think the way the players celebrated and the crowd and staff was just a mark of how tough we made for them and they were relieved to get through.

Phil Parkinson applauds the Wrexham fans at full-time
Phil Parkinson applauds the Wrexham fans at full-time (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The message to Billy is: You’re better than that, you really are. My players are humble people and a great credit to the football club.”

Wrexham, whose journey under the A-list actors has caught the imagination of the country, will now be able to focus on returning to the Football League as they sit three points off the top of the National League with two games in hand.

“We have taken a very, very good team right to the wire. We missed a penalty and I think if that had gone in we would have gone on to win the game,” Parkinson added.

“Over this cup run we have showed everyone what we are all about as a football club and the spirit of Wrexham and how strong it is. We said we wanted the cup run to enhance the league campaign and I really feel it has.”

Reynolds and McElhenney said they were “so proud” of the squad, expressing thanks to the fans and players who “gave it absolutely everything”.

“So proud of these boys. And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all,” wrote Reynolds on Twitter following the match.

McElhenney added: “I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented