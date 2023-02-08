We need more time – Leeds chairman says hunt for new manager still ongoing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We need more time – Leeds chairman says hunt for new manager still ongoing

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 2:04 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 2:08 pm
Andrea Radrizzani is looking for a new manager (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Andrea Radrizzani is looking for a new manager (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club needs more time in their hunt for a new manager.

The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and Radrizzani has since been replying to messages posted to him on Twitter by Leeds fans asking whether they were closing in on a replacement.

The Italian had hinted on Tuesday night that an announcement by Leeds was imminent, saying: “We are on it. Hopefully white smoke by tonight or (tomorrow) morning.”

But when quizzed by fans again at lunchtime on Wednesday, Radrizzani replied: “Not yet… need more time. Let’s support the lads now. Keep you posted – Andrea Radrizzani.”

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot emerged as favourites for the job after another reported target, Carlos Corberan, signed a new contract with West Brom on Tuesday night.

Slot has guided Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie, but there have been reports that he was not on Leeds’ initial shortlist.

Iraola, 40, has steered Vallecano to fifth place in LaLiga following a 12th-placed finish last season, a year after winning promotion, and they also reached the Copa Del Rey semi-finals.

It has been reported that Leeds director of football Victor Orta flew to Madrid on Tuesday for talks with Iraola, whose contract expires in June, and his club, who will demand sizeable compensation.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu also features high on the bookmakers’ list alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen.

Leeds play Manchester United twice in the space of five days, with the first of those Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Whites hope to announce a new head coach in time for Sunday’s return fixture against United at Elland Road on Sunday,

Leeds’ Under-21s boss Michael Skubala will take temporary charge for Wednesday night’s game as his side bid for their first league win since November 5.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest left them in 17th place, above the bottom three on goal difference, and Marsch was axed after 11 months in the job having won only four of his 20 league games in charge this season.

