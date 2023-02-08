Ben Youngs’ Test future in question after being dropped from squad to face Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Youngs’ Test future in question after being dropped from squad to face Italy

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 6:50 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 7:29 pm
Ben Youngs has been dropped for England's clash with Italy on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Ben Youngs has been dropped for England’s clash with Italy on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.

England’s most-capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.

It is the first time that he has been dropped for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over the 33-year-old’s involvement in the World Cup later this year.

Alex Mitchell has been included in a reduced 29-man squad that will step up preparations for resurgent Italy’s visit to Twickenham in round two, providing support to first choice scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield insists that Youngs remains in England’s plans even if he will not be winning a 123rd cap this weekend, as do Ben Curry and Anthony Watson who have also been jettisoned.

“Just because a player has left camp to go home doesn’t mean they’re been discarded,” Sinfield said.

“They’re a massive part of what we’re trying to do and they’ve been outstanding in training.

Alex Mitchell has been included in England's squad at Ben Youngs' expense (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Alex Mitchell has been included in England’s squad at Ben Youngs’ expense (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It’s just a side that we’ve picked based on the opposition and one that we think will give us the best chance of winning.

“The change from last week has not been performance related, it’s to do with the threat that Italy pose and the way we want to play.”

Watson’s departure from England camp paves the way for Henry Arundell to make his comeback after missing the autumn because of an ankle injury, either off the bench or as part of a reshaped back three.

The London Irish try-scoring sensation won all three of his caps on the July tour to Australia, announcing his arrival on the international stage with a stunning touch down in the first Test in Perth.

Henry Arundell (centre) could make his comeback against Italy (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Henry Arundell (centre) could make his comeback against Italy (Zac Goodwin/PA

Jack Willis is the likely beneficiary of Curry being axed from the reduced training squad after missing the Calcutta Cup loss because of club commitments with French club Toulouse.

“I’ve only had three sessions with Henry and four with Jack, so my knowledge is going purely off what I have seen in training, but they are both outstanding individuals,” Sinfield said.

“Henry is super talented and very, very gifted as a rugby player. Jack has really impressed me. He’s really determined in how he goes about his business. He’s very professional.

“His commitment has been outstanding in jumping on a plane and getting backwards and forwards from France. Both great additions to the squad.”

England 29-man training squad:

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), O Lawrence (Bath Rugby), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), F Smith (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

