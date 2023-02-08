Giorgos Giakoumakis joins Atlanta United from Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Atlanta United have signed Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic on a three-year deal.

The striker has been allowed to leave Celtic Park having won the Scottish Premiership and League Cup last season.

Greece international Giakoumakis had scored 26 goals in 57 games for Celtic having joined from VVV-Venlo in 2021.

“Giorgos is a player who’s been on the club’s radar for a while and we’re excited to bring him to Atlanta,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

“He’s a powerful striker who loves to get in the box and score goals. He plays with a high intensity, works hard and is someone we think will help the team both in the attack and leading the line defensively.

“We’re excited to welcome him to the club and integrate him into the squad.”