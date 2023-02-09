Nia Jones did not believe professional athlete dream was possible growing up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nia Jones did not believe professional athlete dream was possible growing up

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 9:02 am
Nia Jones has played football and netball professionally (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nia Jones has played football and netball professionally (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wales and Leeds Rhinos netballer Nia Jones admits she never believed it would be possible to become a full-time professional athlete growing up.

Although most people would dream of playing just one sport at the highest level, the 30-year-old has had experience of being a dual-athlete in both football and netball, playing both to a professional standard.

Alongside playing for Celtic Dragons, Jones was a defender for Cardiff City before moving to WSL side Reading in 2015, but after sustaining an injury with the Royals the lure of competing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games saw her move towards netball.

“To be honest I was trying to do both for as long as I could,” Jones told the PA news agency.

“I was then diluting myself across two things instead of really trying to properly succeed at one.

“I think it was a dream come true to play for Reading in the WSL, I never ever thought I’d be able – as a woman, as a girl – to be a professional full-time athlete, growing up I didn’t think it would be possible as a girl, so that was a proper dream come true.

“When I was at Reading I picked up an ankle break in training and actually I saw trials at the same time come out for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

“I had previously represented Wales at Glasgow and absolutely loved it, it was a magical experience – it’s the closest we’ll get to an Olympic Games, I think.

“When that came out I thought, ‘do I rehab and try netball again? Or do I rehab and come back to football?’.

“I decided to give netball another bite, ended up going to the Gold Coast and I think from then I sort of rolled from one netball contract to the other.

“I didn’t consciously think, ‘I’m going to stop this sport now and start this one,’ I just prioritised what was coming up in the calendar at the time.”

Nia Jones has represented Wales in both football and netball
Nia Jones has represented Wales in both football and netball (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Women’s sport has seen plenty of dual-athletes like Jones compete at the highest levels all across the globe, such as Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry and Irish boxer Katie Taylor, both of whom played football.

Reflecting on her football and netball careers, the Rhinos defender has found plenty of benefits from competing in multiple sports.

“My advice to any kid that asks me is ‘play as much as you can, for as long as you can’ because I think it does overall make you a better athlete,” Jones said.

“For me, I found it was a huge strength of mine being able to go from one sport to the other because I really bought into that strength and conditioning side.

“Culturally, it’s given me a platform to work with so many different cultures and personalities and coaching styles, male or female from all different parts of the globe.

“I think that’s hugely helped me as an athlete become more empathetic, mature a little bit, I’ve also grown my leadership skills a little bit.”

Jones’ focus switches to the Netball Super League, where she will captain Rhinos in her first season at the club, starting with London Pulse this weekend.

“Every team gets more professional, every athlete gets more professional, that’s the way the sport’s going and it’s fantastic,” she added.

“Those of us that have been around the block a little bit are continuing to get better because the levels of professionalism are getting better.

“We want to create a fortress in Yorkshire as Leeds Rhinos netball and the best way we can do that is performing well and get fans returning to multiple games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented