Bethany England excited by Tottenham journey and feels club is on right path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bethany England excited by Tottenham journey and feels club is on right path

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 9:02 am
Bethany England has quickly settled since signing for Tottenham last month (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Bethany England has quickly settled since signing for Tottenham last month (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

January recruit Bethany England has hit the ground running at Tottenham but is hoping a first Women’s Super League victory with her new club will arrive on Sunday against Manchester United.

Spurs take on the title challengers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with this fixture rearranged from September 10 when all matches were called off following the death of the Queen.

A couple of weeks before that postponement England had started for Chelsea in a pre-season clash against Tottenham, but fast forward to the present day and the forward has already started as many WSL games for her new club – two – as she did for the champions during the first half of the campaign.

Goals have followed with three in her opening four appearances for Spurs but Rehanne Skinner’s side have not tasted league success since October 30 and have lost their last five in the division.

It has heightened relegation fears, which is not the plan for a club with lofty ambitions and their big winter signing is eager to get them back on track on her Tottenham Hotspur Stadium debut.

England told the PA news agency: “Do you know what, this club is big and it is going to get even bigger.

“There are still building blocks and foundations to get in, so there is going to be a lot to come from this team and I am happy to be a part of this journey.

“I am glad they put their trust in me to bring me here and to hopefully do the job they were missing. The club has been great and I am really looking forward to playing at the stadium.

“Hopefully it will be as big a crowd as possible. It’s a big game and hopefully we get the job done.”

Spurs’ return to the club’s 62,850-seater venue is overdue given September’s late postponement but Skinner will take her team to the ground boosted by the fact they won their two fixtures there in the 2021-22 campaign.

Last season’s impressive fifth-place finish has not been built on with Tottenham taking time to adapt to new home stadium Brisbane Road while a string of anterior cruciate ligament injuries to key personnel during the past 12 months has disrupted their progress.

Recent displays have hinted an upturn in fortunes is around the corner with a particularly strong showing in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

“We are definitely getting there as we’ve shown in performances,” England insisted.

“We are starting to get more goals and show more fight but we need to be better at not conceding sloppy goals. I think the more game-time we get, the more it is starting to gel.”

Goals had been hard to come by for Spurs this season but England’s poachers’ effort against Chelsea, after a similar finish on debut at Aston Villa, was a step in the right direction.

Tottenham’s lack of attacking threat, coupled with England’s limited minutes at Chelsea, meant the January transfer for a record fee between WSL clubs made sense for all parties.

In the back of the mind of the 29-year-old was also international honours, with the World Cup on the horizon in July and England manager Sarina Wiegman leaving the 21-capped striker out of her October and November camps, months after she was involved in the summer Euros success.

Speaking before she was left out of this week’s squad, England said: “First and foremost I just wanted to get back on the grass.

“I wanted to get playing and get my performances in for my club. Obviously in the back of my mind is the World Cup and (impressing) Sarina.

“Having missed the last few camps, I wanted to be in a position where I am proving I should be picked. If I am not, that is Sarina’s job but all I can do is my best week in, week out on the pitch.”

England has already started to repay her six-figure price tag and will now eye points this weekend.

“The club’s been amazing and the girls have been so great so I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome,” she said.

“For me I am happy I am playing and ideally scoring. I just want to keep doing the best job I can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented