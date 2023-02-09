Wales not closing the door on Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales not closing the door on Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 2:16 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 2:24 pm

Wales boss Warren Gatland says the door is not closed on star names Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric after leaving them out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

A third British and Irish Lion – number eight Taulupe Faletau – has also failed to make the starting line-up and will be a replacement at Murrayfield, but Jones and Tipuric are not in Gatland’s matchday 23.

The trio boast 342 Wales caps and 18 Lions Test appearances between them, with their omissions representing huge selection calls.

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins replaces Jones, with his Chiefs colleague Christ Tshiunza packing down at blindside flanker in a reshaped back row that sees Leicester’s Tommy Reffell taking the number seven shirt off Tipuric and Jac Morgan switching to number eight instead of Faletau.

Asked if it represented a changing of the guard, Gatland said: “I don’t think so. I just think we need to think about what is important in this tournament.

“We lost that first game (34-10 against Ireland), so we can’t win the Grand Slam or the Triple Crown.

“We still want to do well in this tournament and Saturday’s game is important for us, but we need to think long-term as well in the next seven or eight months.

Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipruic
Experienced forwards Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric (centre) have been left out of the Wales team to face Scotland (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We have got a huge disparity between those experienced players with the number of caps they’ve got, and a lot of incredibly talented youngsters with a limited number of caps. We just need to find that balance.

“We had spoken to Alun Wyn Jones before the campaign about not playing all the games as we need to see some of the youngsters in that position where we have got some talent, but they are young and inexperienced.

“The decision-making at number eight is who is our cover if Faletau gets injured. That is the thinking behind that.

“In fairness, they (Jones and Tipuric) have been brilliant. We’ve had those conversations and explained it to the squad in terms of our rationale and thinking. They understand it.

“We know what they can do, but some of these youngsters we don’t know what their potential is or how they are going to handle international rugby.”

Lock Jones was cleared to add to his world record 168 Test match appearances in Wales and Lions colours despite going off during the second half against Ireland.

But Gatland has handed 20-year-old Jenkins a first international start alongside second-row partner Adam Beard, with 21-year-old Tshiunza also making a full Test bow.

Two other changes see Scarlets prop Wyn Jones recalled instead of Gareth Thomas while tighthead Dillon Lewis replaces Tomas Francis, with Gatland retaining the back division that started against Ireland.

Jones, who will be 38 later this year, misses out to a player 17 years his junior but one who has already captained Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership.

Tshiunza, meanwhile, offers a ball-carrying presence and a considerable lineout option, with that critical set-piece department having proved a major problem area during the Ireland defeat.

Faletau apart, changes among the replacements include opportunities for uncapped Ospreys lock Rhys Davies, Dragons prop Leon Brown and Scarlets back Rhys Patchell.

Wales have won on six of their last seven trips to Edinburgh, but they will encounter a Scotland side fresh from defeating England at Twickenham last time out.

Gatland added: “I said it during the autumn, I think it is the strongest Scottish side I have seen for a number of years in terms of the depth they have got.

“They kept the All Blacks scoreless for 50 minutes in a game where they could have won.

“The goal for us this week is to start well and cut out the silly penalties we gave away early in the (Ireland) game that put us under pressure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
2
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Mac Macrae welcomed a new report into Moray's roads. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray’s roads are REALLY the third best in Scotland
Laptop which screen says 'Unable to connect, try again' with a big red X in the middle
Bridge of Don residents using 'excessive mobile data' as Sky Fibre broadband access on…
German naval gun
Rare WW1 naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south to be…
Camphill School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Camphill School aims to be part of solution in 'growing crisis' of residential care…
Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented