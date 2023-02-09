Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin desperate to earn Scottish Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin desperate to earn Scottish Cup glory

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 5:29 pm
Cammy Devlin wants Scottish Cup glory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cammy Devlin wants Scottish Cup glory (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is desperate to go all the way in this year’s Scottish Cup as he believes a trophy would be the perfect way to mark the progress the club has made in recent seasons.

The Australia international, who moved to Tynecastle in the summer of 2021, helped the Jambos reach the final last May, where they lost to Rangers after extra-time.

As they prepare to visit cinch Championship side Hamilton in the last 16 on Friday, Devlin is hellbent on trying to go a step further this time round with a group of players he feels have forged a strong bond together.

“It’s a massive game because if we lose we’re out the cup,” he said of the trip to Lanarkshire. “It’s my second season here and I want to make it two seasons where we reach the final and this time go one step better.

“I know the boys who have been here a bit longer had that final against Celtic (in 2020) and then we lost to Rangers in extra-time (last year).

“I know I can speak on behalf of the boys and say there is that extra hunger and desire with this group that we’ve done so well with over the last couple of years.

“Getting promotion, getting third, European football, getting some wins in European football, and still sitting in third now, so to go that one step more and win a trophy with this group of boys, and the whole club just on the up, would be super special.

“We’re such a tight-knit group, I absolutely love coming to work with these boys every day so to have something to show for it like a trophy would be unreal.”

Devlin is back in contention for the Hamilton game after missing the last two games with an injury sustained in the recent draw away to Livingston. Michael Smith is also hopeful of returning but captain Lawrence Shankland is suspended, while long-term injury victims Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are all out.

“I’m looking forward to it because I’ve missed a couple of games,” he said. “I hate missing games. The best part of your job is playing games. You train every day and do all the stuff behind the scenes to play games in front of big crowds, and that’s what brings joy as a player.

“I’ve done everything in my power since the Livingston game to be back fit and I’m feeling good and really looking forward to it.”

Hamilton are currently bottom of the Championship but are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

“We’ve got confidence but we respect our opponent,” said Devlin. “They’re sitting at the bottom of their league but they haven’t lost in six and have beaten some good teams so they’re in good form.

“We’ll respect them but focus more on ourselves and trying to play our game to the best of our ability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Police have cordoned of an area in Tillydrone. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave officers and residents in the north and north-east recognised in Chief Constable's Bravery…
Stefan Sivers. Image: Facebook
Man cornered woman in street then beat her so much he injured his hand
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Rose appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out
Cammy Devlin wants Scottish Cup glory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
QHSE Aberdeen directors Dave Rusling and Angela Scott.
Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…
A Skye councillor says more should be done to protect the island's beauty spots like the Old Man of Storr, pictured, from damage caused by over-tourism. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock
Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots?
Wine and dine is out this year, let sparks fly at these stunning spots. Image by Shutterstock.
12 of the best romantic Valentine's Day spots across the north and north-east
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented