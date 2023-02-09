Yorkshire racism investigation ‘badly handled’ – Richard Pyrah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Yorkshire racism investigation ‘badly handled’ – Richard Pyrah

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 7:08 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 7:46 pm
Richard Pyrah is Yorkshire’s former bowling coach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Richard Pyrah is Yorkshire’s former bowling coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Yorkshire bowling coach Richard Pyrah delivered a withering assessment of the “badly handled” investigation into Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations.

Pyrah, a former seamer at the White Rose who joined the backroom staff following the end of his playing career, was charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board in relation to his ex-team-mate’s claims.

However, Pyrah this week joined Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain in refusing to engage with the process ahead of the Cricket Discipline Commission panel’s public hearing next month.

While the charges will still be heard in the quintet’s absence, only Michael Vaughan is scheduled to defend himself in person, with Gary Ballance and Yorkshire accepting charges against them.

Pyrah, one of 16 members of Yorkshire staff sacked in December 2021 as incoming chair Lord Patel began dealing with the fallout of institutional racism claims, said in a statement on Twitter: “I can confirm that I have withdrawn from the CDC hearing.

“To this point I have fully cooperated with both YCCC and the ECB investigation despite feeling that the processes involved have not been open, fair or transparent.

“I feel that the allegations of racism made by Azeem Rafiq have been badly handled. They have not been appropriately challenged and appear to me to have been taken at face value by Lord Patel and the ECB.

“Everyone at Yorkshire was treated as culpable without the allegations being properly investigated.

“When Azeem Rafiq initially made his allegations not one was made against me personally.

“During the ECB investigation I was never once accused of, or asked about, any specific racism point against me. Then I found out I have been charged by the ECB on racism points that I had never heard of, or questioned on, before.”

Yorkshire agreed a settlement with Pyrah last September after accepting his sacking was “procedurally unfair”.

The 40-year-old added: “During my 22 years as a professional cricketer at YCCC I have built up a good reputation, enjoyed the support of the members and had some memorable times.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is scheduled to defend himself in person at a public CDC hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan is scheduled to defend himself in person at a public CDC hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I built strong relationships with everyone I worked with and made sure I was always there for them, no matter what, including Azeem.

“None of this appears to have been taken into account by Lord Patel when I was sacked. In fact I never had the opportunity to meet Lord Patel even though I was running the cricket side of the club prior to my sacking.

“The whole process has had a profound effect on me and my family. I have lost a very promising professional coaching career and had to look elsewhere for employment.

“I have now moved on with my life and will not be involved in, or commenting anymore on the proceedings. Thank you to all those people who have reached out and been there for me.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire declined to comment, but told the PA news agency that Lord Patel had met Richard Pyrah on 8 and 12 November 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Highlands and Islands Media Awards winners received their prizes at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball Image Alison White
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
The investment needed to eradicate disparities between East and West Germany was significant (Image: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Culter and Dyce meet on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

Editor's Picks

Most Commented