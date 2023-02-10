Jill Scott backs England to win World Cup as she opens pitch named in her honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jill Scott backs England to win World Cup as she opens pitch named in her honour

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 12:04 am
Jill Scott (PA)
Jill Scott (PA)

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott is backing England to add the World Cup to their trophy haul as she prepares for a new role as their biggest fan.

The 36-year-old announced her retirement from a glittering playing career in the weeks after helping Sarina Wiegman’s side to European glory last summer, where she won her 161st and last senior international cap in the 2-1 final victory over Germany at Wembley.

England will head for Australia and New Zealand this summer as one of the favourites and Scott is bullish about their chances.

Jill Scott celebrates Euro 2022 success with her team-mates after extra-time victory over Germany in the final
Jill Scott celebrates Euro 2022 success with her team-mates after extra-time victory over Germany in the final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked if she will have mixed feelings as she watches Wiegman’s squad head into battle without her Down Under, Scott – who enjoyed a 16-year international career – told the PA news agency: “No, not at all.

“I’m so excited for that next generation of players and you know what? I don’t have to sit on the fence any more, so I’m going to say England are going to win the World Cup.”

Asked further if she believes they have a genuine chance of doing that amid stiff competition from holders the United States, the Germans, Sweden and Spain among others, Scott replied: “Definitely.

“The talent in that squad is incredible. I’ve been so excited watching them and I’m going to be the biggest fan this summer.”

England face an anxious wait for Beth Mead, who won both the golden boot and player of the tournament awards last summer.

Arsenal’s Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, something Wiegman is yet to rule out.

Scott said: “I know everybody will be kind of praying and hoping that she makes it. I know she’ll be doing everything she can to try to get back on that pitch as soon as possible, so fingers crossed.”

Scott’s comments came as she became the first of the 23 victorious Lionesses to be honoured by having a Football Foundation-funded pitch named after her, in her case at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow, close to her native Sunderland.

The former Sunderland, Everton and Manchester City midfielder had already achieved celebrity status as a result of her football career when she won new fans as ITV’s Queen of the Jungle, and she admits she has been caught up in a whirlwind since.

However, she is determined to be remembered for the former rather than the latter and is planning a return to the training pitch.

She said: “When I walk past people, they’re, ‘there’s that girl from the jungle’. I do still want to be known for my football, so I’m going to be getting back on the grass and coaching very soon and I’m really excited about that.”

Jill Scott worked with youngsters from her old club Boldon CA at the Perth Green Community Centre
Jill Scott worked with youngsters from her old club Boldon CA at the Perth Green Community Centre (Damian Spellman/PA)

Despite her success, Scott has never lost touch with her roots and was joined as she unveiled the pitch named after her by girls from Boldon CA, where she took her first steps in the game as a nine-year-old.

She said with a smile: “I’m a little bit taller, but you know what, I still feel like that girl – and I did right up until that last minute at Wembley, just a young girl that fell in love with football.

“I never thought that I’d have a pitch named after me. It’s an incredibly special day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination
Aquaculture in Shetland. Shetland. Image: UHI Shetland
North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Billy Dodds hails scoring impact of in-form Caley Thistle frontman Billy Mckay
Harry Crossan at Spectra.
Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen's Spectra
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
'Keep the faith': Wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney offers words of comfort…
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
'I was absolutely terrified': Fraserburgh's newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland's…
A835 fire
One arrested after police called to disturbance in Torry pub
Britain's Neah Evans celebrates after winning the Women's Points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France.
Cycling: Cuminestown's Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships

Editor's Picks

Most Commented