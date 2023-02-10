Under-fire FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to attend F1 opener in Bahrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to attend F1 opener in Bahrain

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 11:10 am
FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem will attend the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Beleaguered FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will send out a message of defiance by attending Formula One’s first race of the season in Bahrain.

The 61-year-old Emirati announced in a letter to F1’s 10 team principals this week that he was conceding day-to-day control of the sport.

Ben Sulayem’s surprise decision comes after a number of contentious weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.

Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day running of the FIA (David Davies/PA)

The controversies are understood to have angered some team principals in F1 and a number of the FIA’s national sporting authorities, placing doubt over the remaining three years of Ben Sulayem’s first term as president.

However, the PA news agency has been told unequivocally that Ben Sulayem will still attend F1 races this year, starting with the opening round in Bahrain on March 5.

He is set to be joined in the Gulf Kingdom by Natalie Robyn, the FIA’s first ever CEO.

The American former Volvo executive will help to oversee F1 following a restructuring of the sport’s governing body after Ben Sulayem assumed presidency a little more than a year ago.

The opening race of the new season will also coincide with a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain.

Last month, Ben Sulayem was quoted on an archived version of his old website as saying that he does “not like women who think they are smarter than men”. The FIA said the sexist remarks do not reflect his beliefs.

He was also accused of “unacceptable” interference by F1 in response to a series of tweets in which he said a £16.2billion valuation of the sport was “inflated”.

Ben Sulayem – pictured speaking to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner – has been president of the FIA since December 2021 (David Davies/PA)

Ben Sulayem was told that the FIA could be “liable” for harming the value of F1’s owners, Liberty Media.

He also clashed with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton over the wearing of jewellery in the cockpit last season, while the FIA has recently moved to prevent drivers from making “political, religious or personal” comments without prior approval.

The FIA says Ben Sulayem’s move to give up the day-to-day running of F1 to director of single-seater racing Nikolas Tombazis is a “natural next step” which has been “planned since the beginning of this presidency”.

It is understood that he will also continue to be involved in key decisions and strategic matters.

