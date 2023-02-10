Jurgen Klopp: It made sense to give players two days off after Wolves defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp: It made sense to give players two days off after Wolves defeat

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 11:12 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 5:14 pm
Jurgen Klopp felt it made sense to give Liverpool’s players two days off after the defeat at Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)
Jurgen Klopp felt it made sense to give Liverpool's players two days off after the defeat at Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it made sense not to see his players for two days in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s dismal defeat at Wolves.

The Reds boss admits he left the club’s AXA complex on Sunday – having given the squad two days off – in an “average mood” following the previous day’s 3-0 reverse at Molineux.

But with their next match not until Monday’s visit of Everton for the 242nd Merseyside derby, Klopp believed the best option was to give everyone some breathing space.

“In Germany this question would have come much earlier: ‘How can you give them two days off in the situation you are in?’,” he said.

“You can – but it is not beneficial – to train every day. We played bad at Wolverhampton, next day we came in, made the analysis and spoke to each other and then gave them two days off because it is a very long time between Saturday and Monday (the following week).

“But of course I could have said ‘Sunday training, recovery’ and from Monday on we go for them (Everton).

“It wouldn’t have been helpful at all. It would have been bad, it would have caused injuries, it would have caused a lot of problems.

“To be honest on Sunday after we spoke about everything I thought 100 per cent it makes sense that we don’t see each other for two days.

“And it was helpful. I left on Sunday in an average mood and I came back in a good mood.

“I worked through it. I had a lot of phone calls but I was in a much better mood, a completely different mood to be honest, and that is why it was very helpful and yesterday we benefited from it.”

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is a doubt for Monday’s Merseyside derby.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Thiago Alcantara is a doubt for Liverpool’s game against Everton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Spain international has not trained because of a hip problem and his potential absence offsets the likely return of long-term injured forward Diogo Jota.

“Yeah, Thiago has some problems,” said Klopp. “I know the problems, but I have to ask the medical department what I am allowed to say about it.

“Hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He wasn’t able to train.”

Jota has not featured since mid-October because of a calf injury.

“Diogo is the closest, he trains now normal already for two days, so another three days [of] training is possible for him,” Klopp added.

“I think he is in contention for the squad, I would say, but we have to wait a little bit.”

Fellow forward Roberto Firmino is also closing in on a return, having been out since November, with defender Virgil van Dijk unlikely to be ready for Monday despite returning to individual training after a hamstring injury.

Liverpool and Everton will auction off signed shirts from Monday’s derby to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

“Everyone associated with both clubs has been left deeply saddened by the destruction and huge loss of life as a result of these earthquakes,” said a joint statement.

Supporters can also donate via the DEC website or Text SUPPORT to 70787 to donate £10.

