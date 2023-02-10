Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana pushing for first Southampton starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana pushing for first Southampton starts

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 12:52 pm
Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu (right) after their debuts against Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu (right) after their debuts against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Southampton new boys Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana could make their full debuts in Saturday’s crunch Premier League clash with Wolves.

Nigerian forward Onuachu joined from Genk at the end of the January transfer window while Ghanaian winger Sulemana moved from Rennes on the same day, and both came on as substitutes for the second half of last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Brentford.

Saints boss Nathan Jones has been under intense fire this week from supporters, with some questioning why neither of the new signings started.

“I understand there’s a lot of things (been said) over the past week but, without going into too much detail, we didn’t start them because they’d spent more time in a passport office and an immigration office than they did on the training pitch,” said Jones.

“So it wasn’t a bad tactical decision, that was a logical decision to protect them rather than to put them into a game and then lose them for six weeks with a torn hamstring or calf.

“Maybe that was to my own detriment but that was the logical and right decision to make. I will make the decisions this weekend in terms of making sure we put out a team that’s potent and can back up the work we’ve done.”

Saints desperately need more goals having netted only 17 times in 21 Premier League games this season and Jones is optimistic the duo can help in that regard.

“We’ve brought them in to add more potency and we saw that on day one,” he said.

“Sulemana has played less than Paul, but he is potent, he is aggressive, everything we want. He has had a really good week this week. We have had to look after him and we can’t just flog him, because we would lose him, but he is far, far closer now to being the potent player that we really want.”

Jones could welcome back Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong from injury, while Mislav Orsic is also in contention, but Juan Larios will have to wait at least another week.

Jones has only overseen one league win since succeeding Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and the pressure could reach a tipping point if they draw another blank against 15th-placed Wolves on Saturday.

The Saints boss vowed to get back to basics after the defeat by Brentford, saying he had compromised his principles since taking on the role.

“We’ve got to defend better, we’ve got to be aggressive, we’ve got to be front-footed in terms of stuff and then we’ve got to implement our strengths on the game, because that’s one of the things I want to do,” said Jones.

“I don’t want to negate teams, I want to be bold and positive. That’s what I’ve always done.”

Jones denied there have been any fallings out among his players on the training ground, saying: “Nothing like that.

“I’ve been in very successful groups where there are fights but here it’s a good group, a group that gets on, that’s honest, works hard, and that’s one of the positives. We just haven’t been good enough in games and I take full responsibility for that.”

Jones mounted a passionate defence of his record in the face of criticism, and insisted he is happy to meet the challenge head on.

The 49-year-old told a press conference: “I could have stayed in a mining community and be a PE teacher and have a nice life, married a nice Welsh girl and all of those things. Beautiful. But I want to test myself.

“And that’s nothing against Welsh women by the way. I’ve always wanted to test myself. I knew I wasn’t brilliant as a player but I was the fittest human being in history. And I thought, ‘I’m going to cling onto this career and get as high as I can’.

“While I was doing that I took coaching badges, I learned off people and I wanted to be the best coach in the world. Now I’m hurting, like anyone else. My life depends on this. But I love the pressure, I love the challenge, because what else am I going to do?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented