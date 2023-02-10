Conor Murray ready to face France despite father being injured in road collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Murray ready to face France despite father being injured in road collision

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 1:24 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 2:00 pm
Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray trained on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray trained on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is in “good form” and ready to face France in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, despite his father suffering “serious injuries” in a road traffic collision.

Murray emerged as potential doubt for the weekend match on Wednesday evening but was named in his country’s starting XV the following afternoon.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted against going into specific details about the player’s personal issue on Thursday before news broke of his dad Gerry being treated in hospital after he collided with a truck while cycling in County Limerick.

British and Irish Lion Murray trained at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday morning, with Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty offering words of support on behalf of the squad.

“Yeah, he’s in good form, he’s back in with the group and he’s in good form and he’s looking forward to tomorrow,” said Fogarty.

“We wish his dad the very best from the squad and a quick recovery.”

Murray, who has 101 Ireland caps, started last weekend’s 34-10 championship win in Wales after stepping in as a late replacement due to a hamstring injury to first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park.

Conor Murray, second from right, ahead of training on Friday
Conor Murray, fourth from right, ahead of training on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

According to police, the 33-year-old’s father was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell on Tuesday afternoon when he was injured.

A Garda spokesman said: “A truck and a cyclist were involved in this collision.

“The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”

Asked if there was a possibility of Munster player Murray being stood down for the upcoming game, Fogarty replied: “Not that I’m aware of. Conor’s good, he’s great, all considered.”

The mouthwatering meeting of the world’s top two nations is being touted as a probable championship title decider.

Last year’s clash lived up to that billing, with Ireland having to settle for the consolation of a Triple Crown after France went on to complete the Grand Slam following a 30-24 round-two success in Paris.

Farrell’s men outscored the French three tries to two at Stade de France but were left counting the cost of six Melvyn Jaminet penalties.

Fogarty believes Ireland have learnt extensively from that experience as they go in search of a 13th consecutive home win, with Fabien Galthie’s in-form visitors bidding for a 15th successive victory.

France’s Melvyn Jaminet landed six penalties against Ireland last February
France’s Melvyn Jaminet landed six penalties against Ireland last February (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “It’s massive, penalties, isn’t it? It’s access into the 22 so it’s huge.

“Last year we lost our way a small bit and tried to fix things as individuals, so that was a huge learning coming out of that game, that we’re not trying to do it ourselves, we’re in sync in attack and defence and that’s been the focus and that’s been a work on.

“We went off script a small bit, trying to fix things on our own, and that was a huge learning.

“We’ve learned so much from that game, we’ve taken that into the games since then, so I like to think we’re a different side, a more ready side, and we’re looking forward to it.”

