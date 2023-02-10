Heather Knight: WPL auction a distraction but England still focused on World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Heather Knight: WPL auction a distraction but England still focused on World Cup

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 1:40 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 2:14 pm
Heather Knight is among those hoping to be picked up at the inaugural Women’s Premier League draft in Mumbai (Aaron Chown/PA)
Heather Knight is among those hoping to be picked up at the inaugural Women’s Premier League draft in Mumbai (Aaron Chown/PA)

Heather Knight expects Monday’s inaugural Women’s Premier League auction to turn heads during the T20 World Cup but the England captain insisted “it doesn’t need to be an elephant in the room”.

After starting their World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Paarl on Saturday, England take on Ireland on Monday in a clash that might be overshadowed by another landmark moment for women’s cricket.

Every member of England’s 15-strong squad will go under the hammer in Mumbai, and while there are only 30 overseas slots open to the 163 non-Indian applicants, those selected may get career-high pay days.

Interest is not solely limited to the players as it was announced on Friday that England head coach Jon Lewis will oversee the Lucknow franchise UP Warriorz for the tournament that runs from March 4-26.

England v South Africa – First Vitality IT20 – The Cloudfm County Ground
Heather Knight has a base price of £40,000 at the WPL auction (Adam Davy/PA)

Knight, who has entered at a base price of £40,000, admitted there is no use ignoring the topic but is confident England will keep their minds focused on the task at hand in South Africa in the coming days.

“It would be naive to think it isn’t a slight distraction,” Knight said. “It’s on everyone’s minds.

“We had a chat about it (on Friday morning) and I think talking about it is a really healthy thing, it doesn’t need to be an elephant in the room.

“How we manage it as individuals is very important. For us as a group, we’re going to be really open, try and talk about it and just see it as a bonus and know that each individual player’s worth in the England team will not change depending on what happens.

“It’s something we’re having to get used to as cricketers as the landscape changes a lot and more drafts and more options come into the game.”

Some of England’s players may know whether they have been bought by one of the five teams before the match against Ireland and Knight does not intend to stand in their way of finding out.

“There might be a chance there’s some stuff beforehand and it’s just going to be up to individuals to decide whether they want to know or not and respecting team-mates and what they want to do,” she added.

Knight has had six stitches in her lip, the result of a fielding mishap in this week’s warm-up against South Africa, but confirmed she and Alice Capsey, who has recently returned to action after a dislocated shoulder, will be available to face the Windies.

England debuted a more attacking philosophy when they clean swept the Windies in eight white-ball matches in the Caribbean before Christmas, although the hosts were without several experienced players.

The Windies appear a stronger outfit now against an England side that lost their tournament opener in 2020 and the 50-over equivalent last year and in 2017.

Alice Capsey is available for England's opening T20 World Cup match against the West Indies (Will Matthews/PA)
Alice Capsey is available for England’s opening T20 World Cup match against the West Indies (Will Matthews/PA)

“We want to start fast, hit the ground running and really almost go over the top in how we want to do things,” Knight said. “We certainly won’t be underestimating the West Indies.

“They’re a dangerous side on their day and I think if we can start really well against them and try and bring back memories of that tour in the West Indies, that’s going to be really important.”

England’s opening defeat in 2020 came back to haunt them as a semi-final washout meant India progressed by virtue of topping their group, although there are reserve days for knockout matches this time.

Asked whether England’s recent disappointment in major tournaments spurs her on, Knight said: “They do in training and in your preparation for the tournaments. They give you learnings about how you can be better.

“But it can be a bit unhealthy to have that sort of mentality. I think it’s really important to focus on what we do really well and how we want to do things.

“We have that freshness and fearlessness of the young players but also, in tournament cricket, you want those experienced players that know how to win matches. We have a really nice blend there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented