Michael Skubala set to be in charge again as Leeds continue head coach search

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 3:14 pm
Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala’s first game in charge ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala’s first game in charge ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United.

The Yorkshire club are still in the hunt for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who they sacked on Monday after a poor run of results, and that search will continue into next week.

Leeds have had some setbacks in their search, but the PA news agency understands they are still working on a four-man shortlist despite being turned down by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala took charge for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will continue for a second league meeting between the two Roses rivals in the space of five days.

He said: “I’ve been having clear communication every day with (director of football) Victor (Orta). I expect to be in charge on Sunday.

“Back-to-back games are unusual, there may be one or two tweaks to the side, but there’s nothing we can change majorly. We can get work done tomorrow and a bit of shape.”

Slot has ruled himself out of contention, but the Premier League club are understood to remain hopeful of prising Spaniard Andoni Iraola away from Rayo Vallecano.

On Friday, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf quoted Slot as saying: “I’m staying, I’m just staying as trainer of Feyenoord. I can say that now.

“There has been contact between the clubs, but we are working on something beautiful here.

“It is a compliment that a club like Leeds United is interested. It is a wonderful club in England, but it is not a disappointment or a punishment to continue at Feyenoord.”

Another reported target, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns, while former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is understood to have ruled himself out of the running.

Leeds sacked Marsch after last Sunday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest left them above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The point gained at Old Trafford lifted them up to 16th, but they are bidding for their first win since early November on Sunday.

Skubala said he had no ambitions, for now, of becoming a head coach and it would be “a pleasure and honour” to lead the team “at special Elland Road”.

The former England Under-18s coach added: “We did really well (on Wednesday) but it’s still one point. The book’s closed and Sunday’s a chance for three points.”

Skipper Liam Cooper and Marc Roca missed out in midweek due to respective muscle strains and will be assessed, while Skubala is hoping Luis Sinisterra can recover from a strain sustained at Old Trafford.

Pascal Struijk will miss out under the concussion protocol. He was withdrawn on Wednesday after blocking a shot from Marcus Rashford with his head.

