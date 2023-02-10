Benoit Badiashile forcing Graham Potter into big call for Chelsea at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Benoit Badiashile forcing Graham Potter into big call for Chelsea at West Ham

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 3:58 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 4:26 pm
Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile should keep his place in the team (PA)
Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile should keep his place in the team (PA)

Benoit Badiashile is in contention to start for Chelsea against West Ham on Saturday despite being ineligible to play for Graham Potter’s side against Borussia Dortmund next week.

The visit to the London Stadium is the team’s last match before their European campaign resumes in Germany on Wednesday, with the 21-year-old January signing having been excluded from the manager’s Champions League squad alongside striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Potter reiterated that he is happy with Aubameyang, who flew to Milan after being left out of the squad to face Fulham last Friday, praising the player’s attitude and playing down reports he could be about to leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

Graham Potter file photo
Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to West Ham this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

The manager hinted that both players could be in line to feature against West Ham before attention turns to Dortmund.

“The most important thing is to focus on West Ham,” said Potter. “That’s the best way to prepare for any future game. We’re really happy with Benoit, he’s available and he’s in our thoughts for West Ham, then we have to make a decision on Wednesday. But we worry about that after West Ham.”

He added: “Nothing to report (on Aubameyang’s future). He’s been training with us this week, training really well. Conducting himself well, really good professional, supporting his team-mates. Whilst he’s here he’s doing exactly what I expect him to do, which is to train well and to act well.

“Going away from home in the Premier League is not straightforward,  everybody knows that. The problems we’ve been having in terms of injuries, it’s something we’re trying to address.”

Badiashile has impressed alongside Thiago Silva at the heart of Chelsea’s defence since joining for £32.7million from Monaco, with the team yet to concede a goal in the three games since he came into the side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

He was left out of Potter’s Champions League selection with the manager preferring to add more attacking reinforcements ahead of the knockout rounds, opting instead for new signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

Loan-signing Felix will be available to face West Ham in what will be his first appearance since being sent off on his debut against Fulham in January, though none of Potter’s injury absentees are ready to make a return as he seeks to close a 10-point gap to the Premier League’s top four.

“We all saw his impact (Felix) in his 60 minutes before the red card,” said Potter. “You can see his quality every day. He’s a player that can make a difference for us. At the same time it’s about helping integrate into the team, and for him to understand what we’re trying to do. But the signs are really positive.

“There’ll be lots of talk around pressure and time. If I’d had a month of time for every time I’ve been asked the question, I’d be here for about 10 years. That’s just the nature of it.

“I’m not stupid. If the results aren’t what this club should get, and I’m the reason for it, then that’s the job. In the meantime, I go through the process of working with the players, helping them improve, helping them come together.

“It’s a complicated situation at the moment. But I’m really excited for it, looking forward to it, really looking forward to the challenge that awaits us. I don’t worry too much about the absolute time scale of it all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented